AIDS Memorial Quilt displayed at SF City Hall

Sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt are displayed outside the Mayor’s balcony at City Hall on Monday, July 6, 2020. Sections of the quilt will be displayed in San Francisco and Oakland, official host cities for the 23rd annual AIDS International Conference which takes place this week. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The 23rd International AIDS Conference kicked off Monday with a display of panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt at San Francisco and Oakland City Halls.

The display marked the launch of a new AIDSmemorial.org web platform that will feature all 48,000 panels from the quilt, and given visitors the ability to search for the names of those it memorializes and learn their stories.

It also evokes the history of the quilt, the first panels of which were displayed at San Francisco City Hall in 1987.

The AIDS conference is largely virtual this year, but is based in San Francisco. It will continue through July 10.

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Giants, A’s hold workouts over holiday weekend ahead of shortened 2020 MLB season

Just Posted

SFMTA will install transit-only lane on Beale St this week

A two-way bike protected bike path and wider sidewalks to follow

Boy, 6, fatally shot on Fourth of July remembered for his smile, intelligence

A 6-year-old boy who was fatally struck by gunfire while watching fireworks… Continue reading

Effort to ‘undercut’ proposed ballot measure to split up Public Works fails

Voters would be asked to create a new Department of Sanitation and Streets

Mayor taps former Supervisor Malia Cohen to serve on Police Commission

Mayor London Breed on Monday nominated former Bayview neighborhood Supervisor Malia Cohen… Continue reading

AIDS Memorial Quilt displayed at SF City Hall

The 23rd International AIDS Conference kicked off Monday with a display of… Continue reading

Most Read