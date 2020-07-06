AIDS Memorial Quilt displayed at SF City Hall

Sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt are displayed outside the Mayor’s balcony at City Hall on Monday, July 6, 2020. Sections of the quilt will be displayed in San Francisco and Oakland, official host cities for the 23rd annual AIDS International Conference which takes place this week. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The 23rd International AIDS Conference kicked off Monday with a display of panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt at San Francisco and Oakland City Halls.

The display marked the launch of a new AIDSmemorial.org web platform that will feature all 48,000 panels from the quilt, and given visitors the ability to search for the names of those it memorializes and learn their stories.

It also evokes the history of the quilt, the first panels of which were displayed at San Francisco City Hall in 1987.

The AIDS conference is largely virtual this year, but is based in San Francisco. It will continue through July 10.

