Man tried to lure teenager into his car

MOUNTAIN VIEW – A man repeatedly tried to lure a teenage girl into his car on Tuesday afternoon in Mountain View, police said.

The 15-year-old girl had gotten off the bus at El Camino Real and The Americana at 5:10 p.m. and was walking home when the stranger pulled up to her in a beige, four-door BMW that was low to the ground.

She told police that he asked her to get inside the car, and followed her for more than 10 minutes as she walked home. She crossed the street in an attempt to avoid him, but he continued to follow her and tried to “entice” her into the vehicle, police said.

The girl then called a family member and remained on the phone with them, but the man did not leave. She was eventually able to evade the suspect and return home safely.

She described the suspect as a white man between 35 to 40 years old who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair, a skinny build and was clean-shaven with some hair on his chin.

His car appeared to be well maintained and clean, the girl told police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the car is asked to contact Detective Pablo Donato at (650) 903-6344 or pablo.donato@mountainview.gov.