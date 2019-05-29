East Palo Alto police cruisers now equipped with defibrillators

The patrol vehicles of the East Palo Alto Police Department are now equipped with Automated External Defibrillators.

The East Palo Alto Police Department added a new piece of equipment to its cruisers this week.

The non-profit group “Racing Hearts” based in Palo Alto, donated 13 defibrillators to the department for its cruisers, the department said in a written statement.

The department said officers will now be better prepared to render aid to a person in cardiac crisis.

Although the officers had previously received training on the operations of AED’s, they would only have been able to use them if one was readily available.

“With the generous donation of the devices from “Racing Hearts”, each patrol officer will have this potentially lifesaving technology available for their use in their vehicles,” the statement said.