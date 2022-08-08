At 5:50 a.m., I arrived at San Francisco General Hospital and joined a long line of men decked in windbreakers and jackets waiting out in the cold for the drop-in clinic to open at 8 a.m. After being notified of a potential monkeypox exposure, I stood in line for the fourth time, desperately hoping to get my first shot of Jynneos, a vaccine approved by the FDA to prevent monkeypox, before I had to leave for work. I was the 100th in line, and within 30 minutes, the line behind me swelled and wrapped around the sidewalk. Soon, people started to get turned away and were told to return the next day.

Sadly, my story is not unique. This is the story of many gay and bi men and trans folks across the nation. Countless friends and community members have been left with fear and frustration by the lack of vaccine access and information to protect ourselves and our community. In moments like this, LGBTQ+ advocates are sounding the alarm on the need to fight the stigma against our community. The public messaging around monkeypox has been incredibly stigmatized against gay men.

To be absolutely clear, monkeypox is not a gay disease; it can affect anyone regardless of their sexual orientation. Despite the misinformation falsely pushed by right wingers to stoke an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda, we must not let stigma stand in the way of reaching those at risk through targeted, non-stigmatized messaging. Stigma is likely to result in unreported monkeypox cases, therefore the California Department of Public Health should expand the CA Notify program to include anonymous, private text-based notifications of exposure to monkeypox.

As LGBTQ+ rights are under attack across our nation, we cannot let our community be blamed by opportunists looking to discriminate, stereotype or shame those at risk. As evident by the stigma that AAPI communities faced at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen the damage and trauma that can occur when we refuse to take responsibility for a pandemic and decide to blame and scapegoat marginalized communities instead.

While I was not around for the early days of the AIDS crisis, those who were tell me today feel a lot like it did then — nobody is looking out for us but us. LGBTQ+ community members shouldn’t have to rely on each other for public health information amid a burgeoning epidemic. We should expect and deserve access to non-pharmaceutical intervention tools and better transparency around contact tracing and testing from health authorities. Communication is part of the problem, but the bigger problem around the country is the woefully inadequate vaccine supply and a vaccine only strategy.

For example, our local public health department has only received about two-thirds of the 35,000 vaccines requested to start for those most at risk. San Francisco is anticipated to need closer to 70,000 vaccines to include second doses to complete the vaccination, therefore we desperately need the Department of Health and Human Services to ramp up vaccine supply at scale so that our city receives enough vaccines to give shots to the thousands at risk of contracting monkeypox.

Now that the White House has finally declared monkeypox a public health emergency, the federal government and agencies need to rapidly cut the red tape and direct more resources to states, cities and counties to expand and fast track their vaccination, testing, treatment, education, and outreach efforts to contain monkeypox before it takes root and becomes endemic. Federal agencies cannot let bureaucracy take precedence over immediately increasing access to treatment, testing and vaccines for those at risk. Doctors who want to prescribe Tpoxx shouldn’t be bogged down by bureaucracy that delays treatment for their most at-risk patients. This is a policy hurdle that can be lifted — it’s time for the FDA to grant emergency use authorization for Tpoxx to confront this public health emergency.

Our health response has to center equity so that vaccination sites are as accessible as possible. We have daytime clinics with very long waiting lines; many people do not have the flexibility to be able to wait in lines. We need to guarantee language access for non-English speakers so that they have accurate information to make the best decisions for themselves. We also need to make certain those who lack health insurance, including immigrants who may be undocumented, do not face barriers to vaccination, testing and care due to their socioeconomic or immigration status. Despite the Latinx community making up 15% of San Francisco’s population, SFDPH data (as of Aug. 5) shows that 28% of monkeypox infections in this city are among this group. Health agencies need to work with local community-based organizations to create a comprehensive plan to reverse disparities of monkeypox within the Latinx community, who are currently overrepresented in case rates and very likely underrepresented in vaccine distribution and access to care.

While the government response has been focused primarily on vaccinations, we cannot hide behind a national vaccine shortage from performing basic public health functions such as prevention, contact tracing, testing, treatment and recovery. We need a holistic approach that covers the entire continuum of care including pain management, paid sick leave, mental health and housing support. As we work to reduce the stigma of this disease, we have to prioritize mental wellness for those in isolation. During the pandemic, we have resorted to solutions such as shelter-in-place hotels to help our housing-insecure neighbors who are infected with COVID-19 to quarantine; we must do the same for those who lack access to shelter but have to quarantine due to monkeypox.

It was the actions of our LGBTQ+ community who rallied to spread awareness that allowed me to take care of myself and those around me. Our community has mobilized for one another in the most incredible ways possible — we are sharing and highlighting resources and information like never before, without shame. As the awareness of Monkeypox continues to grow amongst the general population, we need to work harder than ever to lead with harm reduction-based messaging, reduce stigma against those trying to access vaccination and care, and reject harmful rhetoric intended to shame people. There is a fight to be won for our community to combat stigma, so let’s keep learning, educating and removing shame.