I used to ask progressive Democrats a simple question which routinely flummoxed even the savviest among them.
“As someone who supports equal rights for gays and lesbians, why don’t you support the right to same-sex marriage.’’
Rep. Barney Frank yelled at me. Gov. Howard Dean slammed the phone down on me. Rep. Richard Gephardt repeatedly ignored me as if he were deaf.
I’m not talking about the 1960s, when many states prohibited sodomy and a police raid on Manhattan’s Stonewall Inn prompted coverage in the New York Daily News headlined: “Homo Nest Raided, Queen Bees are Stinging Mad.’’ This was the 21st century, less than two decades ago.
Their annoyed reaction, I suspect, stemmed from their recognition that their answer was indefensible. Either they truly didn’t believe gays and lesbians should be allowed to marry, which would put them at odds with their progressive base. Or they supported the idea but were afraid that saying so would be political suicide.
Which makes it all the more remarkable that the House voted 267 to 157 this past week to codify same-sex marriage as the law of the land, overturning a 1996 measure that defined marriage as only between a man and a woman.
All 220 House Democrats voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, joined by 47 Republicans. The issue has been moot since 2015 when the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional right to such unions. But the court’s reversal on the right to an abortion last month has prompted concern that same-sex marriage could be next.
“If gay couples want to be as happily — or miserably — married as straight couples, more power to them,’’ said Rep. Nancy Mace, a conservative South Carolina Republican, who has been outspoken against abortion, critical race theory and President Biden, yet voted in favor of same-sex marriage.
So did Rep. Scott Perry, chair of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, who made headlines recently for his role pushing President Trump to challenge the 2020 election and for allegedly seeking a pardon for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection (which he has denied).
Rep. Liz Cheney, who famously denounced same-sex marriage during her first run for Congress just eight years ago, despite her sister’s marriage to another woman, also voted to keep such unions legal.
Americans are rightfully concerned about their democracy. Republicans have won the popular vote only once in the last eight presidential elections yet held the White House for three terms. Democratic senators represent 40 million more constituents than their Republican counterparts, yet each party has the same number of seats. Voting access has been restricted. And the last president rejected election results showing he lost and encouraged a mob to storm the Capitol to disrupt, for the first time in history, the peaceful transfer of power.
And yet the public’s will — at least on some issues — still prevails.
When Congress passed the restrictive Defense of Marriage Act in 1996, a Gallup Poll found just 27% of Americans supported same-sex marriage. Such attitudes emboldened many members of Congress to make disparaging and distasteful comments about fellow Americans asking to be wed.
“We have lost our way,’’ decried Democratic Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia, insisting that permitting gays and lesbians the right to join in matrimony “reflects a demand for political correctness that has gone berserk.’’
It took only a generation for modernity to catch up. Public opinion on guns and abortion have yet to change the political landscape. For same-sex marriage, it’s a different story. The latest Gallup Poll found 71% of Americans — including a majority of Republicans — support same-sex marriage.
The fight is not over. This week the Senate will take up the matter, fittingly authored by Senator Dianne Feinstein, who as mayor three decades ago vetoed a measure that would have made San Francisco the first city in the nation to recognize “domestic partners,’’ but has since become a strong advocate for same-sex marriage, even officiating a wedding between a top female aide and another woman.
“Americans should be free to marry the person they love, regardless of their sexual orientation or race, without fear of discrimination or fear that their marriages will be invalidated,’’ Feinstein said on the Senate floor as she introduced the measure.
While the threat of a filibuster puts the measure’s outcome in doubt, if the head of the House’s Freedom Caucus has no trouble embracing a progressive measure that made even Democrats tremble less than a generation ago, it has a fighting chance.