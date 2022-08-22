Mayor Breed Prop H

Mayor London Breed opposes Proposition H, an effort from Supervisor Dean Preston that would move mayoral elections to even presidential years and would also extend Breed's term by one year to 2024.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

This November, San Franciscans will vote on whether to move mayoral elections to presidential election years. Proposition H, as the initiative is called, would also extend Mayor London Breed’s term by one year to 2024.

Supervisor Dean Preston led the effort to get Proposition H on the ballot and was supported by his progressive colleagues on the board. The rationale for the change is simple: Voter turnout is much higher in presidential election years than in odd-numbered mayoral election years, so moving the mayoral election would ensure higher voter participation. This may be true, but there is more to the proposed change.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Lincoln Mitchell has written numerous books and articles about The City and the Giants. Visit lincolnmitchell.com or follow him on Twitter @LincolnMitchell