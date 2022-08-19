Liz Cheney

Representative Liz Cheney was defeated in a Republican primary election by Harriet Hageman, former President Donald J. Trump’s pick.

 Doug Mills/The New York Times

Sen. Dianne Feinstein mercilessly blasted President Clinton when it became apparent that he had lied about Monica Lewinsky.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi berated Clinton when he betrayed her by breaking a promise to hold China accountable for its human rights record.

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Program. He has been writing about California politics from Washington for nearly 30 years.