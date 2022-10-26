28376746_web1_220327-SFE-PLACEFORALL_2

Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a $308 billion state budget in June that prioritized clearing encampments and funding CARE Court.

 Examiner file

Homelessness is California’s most visible humanitarian crisis. I’ve dedicated my career to trying to solve it, however I can. But there’s a very obvious part of the problem that we haven’t addressed yet.

Fifteen years ago, I moved from Los Angeles to the Bay Area in pursuit of a safe and stable home. I now have a family of my own and a career I love at Larkin Street Youth Services in San Francisco, helping unhoused young people find the safe and stable housing that I, too, sought out.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Kenyaun Christie is the associate director at Larkin Street Youth Services, where he oversees the housing navigation team and transition age youth shelter program. He wrote this column for CalMatters, a nonprofit newsroom committed to explaining California politics and policy.