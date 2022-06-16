When a San Francisco team wins a championship, fans have just one question: When's the parade?
At McTeague's, a Lower Nob Hill saloon perhaps named after the Warriors' 15-50 season two years ago, Roxana Aames was celebrating with friends and vowed to go to the parade — but wants details. "Hell yeah, when is it?"
Maybe the answer came tonight, when Assemblyman Matt Haney tweeted that the parade will happen on Monday. However, the Juneteenth holiday could push the celebration to Tuesday. Regardless, The City should announce something tomorrow.
The Warriors, like the Giants and 49ers title teams before them, were loathe to disclose parade plans before sealing the winning deal. But preparations were well underway behind the scenes before Thursday night's victory.
“We’ve already been in touch with the Warriors and their event planners, the mayor’s office, even the Coast Guard," said Beth Rubenstein, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Public Works. "The powers that be are already in conversation.”
After all, The City knows how to do parades.
She noted that while this will be San Francisco’s first time celebrating an NBA Finals win, The City is familiar with events of this scale, including Super Bowls and World Series wins, as well as Pride and Bay to Breakers.