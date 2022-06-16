San Francisco police are investigating a reported threat made by an employee against a co-worker at a company that provides services to the operators of Chase Center.
The employee had been suspended for a work-related incident and afterward called a co-worker, reportedly threatening her and other workers who had reported him, police said.
The incident appears isolated and no threats are directed against the public, police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said.
"Nonetheless officers have been in contact with the operators of the arena to address any potential public safety concerns," Rueca said.