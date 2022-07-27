Following the Supreme Court’s recent decision to strike down federal clean air regulations, state and local policymakers in California are rushing to take the lead in the battle against climate change, pursuing policies from electric-powered buses to wildfire reduction.
But as the fight against the climate crisis takes on greater urgency, one pragmatic policy — building better electric vehicle (EV) fleet charging infrastructure — may actually be taking a back seat in San Francisco.
EV fleets are an easy place to start if policymakers are serious about meeting state and local net-zero goals. Transportation is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. President Biden and state officials have declared ambitious goals for transitioning the automotive industry toward a more sustainable future. Climate change — coupled with a surge in fuel prices — has shifted our nation’s leaders and consumers' attention toward electric vehicles as a sustainable alternative.
Over the next 10 years, the cumulative number of EVs nationwide is expected to skyrocket, reaching 35 million by 2030. The Government Accountability Office reported that more than 100,000 charging stations are needed to support the widespread use of EVs. And San Francisco’s Planning Department reported a need for six times the current number of charging stations.
Unfortunately, San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors hasn’t been willing to go the distance to ensure more charging stations are available.
After establishing The City’s climate goal of net zero emissions by 2040, Mayor London Breed proposed legislation that would streamline the permitting process and allow for the conversion of gas stations to EV charging stations without conditional use authorization.
Simply put, a conventional gas station could easily be transformed into a charging hotspot for EVs. In the fight for cleaner air, Mayor Breed’s proposal was a big step forward.
But then the Board of Supervisors stepped in, saying that some EV innovators — those who, say, convert a fleet of diesel or gasoline vehicles to electric — will still have to seek city permission to install new EV chargers. This will make electrification less likely.
The amended rules would mean fewer EV charging stations and a more difficult road ahead for current and prospective EV owners and operators. Rather than galvanizing interest towards electric vehicles, these drawbacks will cause more gas-powered cars to remain on California’s roads.
On top of that, the permission-slip approach will likely mean charging stations concentrated in the wealthiest parts of The City, further setting San Francisco’s other neighborhoods behind in both electrification and air pollution reduction.
Opponents of electrification have also raised the concern that automated EV charging stations will negatively impact employment. While those fears and concerns are understandable, they are ultimately unwarranted — as charging stations will still require regular maintenance and technical support creating new green job opportunities.
Time is running out, not only for The City to finalize its policy for the development of EV infrastructure but in our fight against climate change. We are at a critical stage in an energy and climate crisis where decision-makers can choose to take bold, swift action to meet emissions targets or allow NIMBYism and special interests to set the course.
San Francisco should make it easier, not harder, for gas stations to convert to EV charging stations.