Two delicate steps forward, one gigantic step backward.

The San Francisco Board of Education, under president Jenny Lam, made unusual recent choices — selecting Matt Wayne to become superintendent and focusing on better governance and improving student outcomes. Then they returned to old ways and held a meeting of adults talking with — and sometimes screaming at — each other, admonishing newly appointed Commissioner Ann Hsu about her inflammatory racial comments on a November election candidate questionnaire.

During a nine-hour meeting on July 17, the board of education commissioners tentatively decided that 50% of their meetings should focus on student outcomes — outcomes that often have not been good, especially for Black and brown students. As of this Thursday, the Board was at 0% in achieving this student outcome focus.

Hope for change has slammed into the reality of the board’s legacy. The meeting to discuss improving board governance was postponed (to August 5) at the last minute, and the meeting to bring judgment on a commissioner Hsu’s statements — went well beyond the planned 90 minutes.

Board President Lam said at the start of the Tuesday special meeting that the discussion to consider admonishing Hsu had to occur. I disagree. I disagree not because I embrace Commissioner Hsu’s words. (I don’t.) I disagree not because I am Chinese American. I disagree because this board of education jumped at the chance to go back to its old ways, to the neglect of students, to the neglect of so much other needed work that they themselves had planned.

At that long meeting three Sunday ago, Lam said, “If a board operates effectively, research shows it is more likely to improve student outcomes.”

Whatever you think of Commissioner Hsu’s words, it's worth asking: What was achieved for San Francisco students on Tuesday? A unanimous vote to admonish a commissioner was achieved, but what else? I doubt any commissioner, audience member or anyone in the public is any happier or more confident in the district after this meeting, in which some wanted Hsu to resign and some praised Hsu for stating what they thought needed saying.

Yet the students got no tangible gains — other than further animosity, further venting, further distancing for the adults. Lam even called a meeting recess when tensions peaked.

During the painful first-person public comments, my heart wrenched. Systemic racism, personal sacrifices, language barriers — but of all the problems, the worst was ignoring the plaintive cries from parents.

One parent, speaking in Spanish, said her child, who has an IEP (an Individualized Education Program), was not getting enough classroom attention. She asked and asked for help. The response was to encourage her to transfer her child to another school. She rejected that idea and sought to admonish Commissioner Hsu.

Board Vice President Kevine Boggess pushed back on criticism that the admonishment of another commissioner was unnecessary. He said, “This isn’t performative. It’s about addressing racism and institutional racism.”

Perhaps. But what has changed for the families who attended the meeting? What has changed for the tens of thousands of families not at the meeting?

Further, are concerns of student bullying being addressed? Is staffing improving? Are teachers being paid correctly? Are ceilings being fixed?

Commissioner Mark Sanchez said he seeks to pursue a vote of no confidence in Hsu, as he believes admonishment is an insufficient and merely symbolic action for her candidate statement and ensuing apologies. But what is the appropriate retribution, especially given Hsu is up for election in three months?

In the meantime, many involved in the school board recall have expressed low confidence in Commissioner Sanchez and the three others commissioners elected in November 2020: Lam, Boggess and Matt Alexander. These four were sitting commissioners during the last few suboptimal years. Sanchez has been a commissioner for 14 years over two separate terms, as deficits grew and student outcomes, including enrollment, went down.

Maybe someday the board of education commissioners will look around and realize they are in charge. They are the ones who have the power to push the district to bring begged-for, yet neglected, change.

Adults talking to one another, to the detriment of attention to students, was a request from the public in the superintendent search report early in the year. The commissioners appear to have heard that request and responded by choosing a superintendent who would bring refocusing.

Superintendent Wayne has been letting people know he will need support for this effort. Will he get it from these seven commissioners? Will they commit and follow through on their focus on student outcomes? Can they work together?

The journey to improve student outcomes will involve many meetings discussing hard tradeoffs. For example, how does a district help a school where only 8% of the students are reading at grade level? Where will the money come from to make improvements? And if money is found, will other schools and/or other programs get less resources? These are questions that have real results for real students.

Admonishment has happened. What is next from this Board of Education?