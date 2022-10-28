Paul and Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with her husband, Paul Pelosi, during the ceremonial swearing-in of the 116th Congress in 2019. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after he was assaulted in his San Francisco home early Friday morning.

 Doug Mills/The New York Times

Sadly, there is nothing new about American political violence.

From Vice President Aaron Burr’s fatal shooting of Alexander Hamilton in 1804 to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, this country is not as immune from political thuggery as some might believe.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.