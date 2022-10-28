House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with her husband, Paul Pelosi, during the ceremonial swearing-in of the 116th Congress in 2019. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after he was assaulted in his San Francisco home early Friday morning.
Sadly, there is nothing new about American political violence.
From Vice President Aaron Burr’s fatal shooting of Alexander Hamilton in 1804 to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, this country is not as immune from political thuggery as some might believe.
However, the depths of the nation’s partisan psychosis, and the political sickness that has prompted speculation about democracy’s future, has never been more evident than it was the moment news broke of the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of the House speaker.
Paul, an affable, 82-year-old husband, father and grandfather, was bludgeoned with a hammer in the middle of the night by an intruder in his own home.
More than a decade ago, Nancy Pelosi warned that strong words by angry politicians can touch off violent reactions from those less in control of their behavior
It doesn’t matter whether you love or hate Nancy Pelosi, what you think about the economy, universal health care, student loans or law and order. A reasonable person feels compassion for the victim. And, no doubt, many Republicans and Democrats alike did.
Yet politics has become such a callous blood sport in this country that without any knowledge of the assailant’s motives, the circumstances of the attack or Paul Pelosi’s condition, many Americans felt comfortable leaping to the grotesque conclusion that the assault was justified for his wife’s political success if not staged for her political advantage.
“Awesome! Now the elitist leftist pigs know what a physical assault feels like,’’ read one comment on the conservative Breitbart News site. The post blamed the attack on Pelosi’s “open border policy and her unwoke, weak on crime, anti-American dogma,’’ and offered to post the assailant’s bail.
Conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, whose documentary uses widely discredited information to claim Donald Trump won the 2020 election, called the attack “the result of Democratic public policy — the kind of policy that Nancy Pelosi supports. I’m less sympathetic when it boomerangs on her family.’’
Many Republican leaders — from Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham and John Dennis, Pelosi’s GOP challenger in November’s election — posted sympathetic messages, wishing her husband a speedy recovery.
Yet within hours of the news breaking, there were thousands — probably tens of thousands — of posts either laughing outright at the Pelosis’ tragedy or raising theories ranging from cruel to ignorant.
It is tempting, though unfair, to place all the blame on Trump, who spread conspiracy theories and encouraged violence at political rallies, even as president. However, multiple researchers have documented a sharp rise in violent threats against public officials since Trump pushed his way onto the political landscape.
Bob Pape, a political scientist who runs a project exploring political violence at the University of Chicago, noted on a podcast earlier this month that while violence is not new to American politics, “this is a book with a very new chapter.’’
“This is coming from millions of Americans in the mainstream,’’ Pape said. “We were used to extremism coming from the fringe. What we are seeing is extremism has moved into the mainstream.’’
Police identified Pelosi’s alleged assailant as 42-year-old David DePape. He is reportedly a member of the Green Party, lives in Berkeley and has a web page on which he has posted a range of conspiracy theories, anti-censorship screeds and movie clips (including Mary Poppins).
In one sense, it doesn’t matter whether he was motivated by internal demons, social media conspiracies, right- or left-wing dogma. He is just one individual, who somehow made his way into Pelosi’s home.
What does matter is that news of an a 82-year-old man being brutally bludgeoned in his home was greeted by many Americans with political righteousness, lunatic conspiracy theories and even outright glee.
Having written many stories and columns myself, I have at times been on the receiving end of people’s rage (though fortunately, never a hammer). When I had the grace to respond respectfully, it often prompted sheepish apologies from critics who never considered that their vile insults were directed at a real person. I’m hopeful that that is the case with many of the hurtful comments aimed at the Pelosis’ on social media.
I’ve met Paul Pelosi on several occasions, though I don’t pretend to know him. He is a warm and devoted father and grandfather, who along with Nancy raised a loving and tight-knit family. And like most people, I wish him a speedy recovery.
Let’s hope that deep down, even those who have shown such ugliness in this incident, share that emotion. The country’s future depends on such violence never becoming the norm.
Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Program. He has written about California politics from Washington for nearly 30 years.
