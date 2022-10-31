WarriorsGame6WatchParty 2

Fans cheer on the Warriors at a viewing party for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The Golden State Warriors were recently declared the NBA's most valuable franchise, and their game day experience may soon have a similar price tag to boot. 

A new study released by Betway, an online gambling company, predicted how much fans of all 32 franchises might be paying by 2025 for an NBA game day experience. According to Betway, no team will be more expensive to support than last year's championship-winning Golden State Warriors. 

