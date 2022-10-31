The Golden State Warriors were recently declared the NBA's most valuable franchise, and their game day experience may soon have a similar price tag to boot.
A new study released by Betway, an online gambling company, predicted how much fans of all 32 franchises might be paying by 2025 for an NBA game day experience. According to Betway, no team will be more expensive to support than last year's championship-winning Golden State Warriors.
Six different factors were used: the average price of a ticket, the average price of parking, the average price for a 12-ounce beer, the average price for a 16-ounce soft drink, the average price for a hot dog and the average price of an adult jersey.
This marks the first time that a team other than the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers took the top spot
The percentage change in price for each factor between 2018-19 and 2020-21 was recorded and a forecast function was applied to determine the potential cost for 2025.
The Dubs are predicted to have among the costliest single tickets, going for about $153. A 12-ounce beer will set you back roughly $27, while a hot dog will go for about $10 a weenie. Chase Center parking will cost about $58.
In total, a Warriors game day would set a member of Dub Nation back by about $390. Over the course of a single season, a fan could dish out almost $22,000 if they were to attend every home game on the schedule.
The New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers came in second and third place respectively for the most expensive game day experiences. By 2025, the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to round out the top five.
At the other end of the table, the Memphis Grizzlies are predicted to be the most affordable team to support by 2025, with a single game day forecast to cost $190, four times cheaper than the Warriors.
To see where your team stacks up, view the list here.