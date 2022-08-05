Nothing has played a bigger role in Nancy Pelosi’s historic success than her pragmatism.

From her cold-blooded calculations on how to distribute campaign dollars to her sharp insights on moving legislation, she is, as veteran San Francisco pol John Burton says with admiration, “operational.’’

Which should give pause to those who criticize Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week as a publicity stunt by a wide-eyed human rights ideologue or an outgoing House speaker trying to burnish her image as an anti-China zealot.

Such behavior is not in her playbook.

That is not to say Pelosi did the right thing visiting the disputed territory less than 100 miles from mainland China. The Chinese government reacted with anger, cutting off diplomatic talks with the U.S. on matters ranging from global warming to maritime safety and fired missiles over the Taiwan Strait in a show of military force. President Biden cast shade on the visit, reportedly asking Pelosi not to go, and scores of diplomats opined that her timing was wrong.

Her critics — and there are many — portray Pelosi’s trip as a self-centered capstone to her long record of sticking it to China’s leadership.

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman described it as “purely symbolic … utterly reckless, dangerous and irresponsible.’’

Bonnie Kristian, writing in the libertarian publication Reason, called it “a photo op, a symbolic gesture."

“The speaker's presence in Taipei will not magically make Taiwan freer or more secure from Chinese invasion. It's an irresponsible, myopic, and, hopefully, soon-forgotten mistake,’’ Kristian wrote.

Such evaluations miss the mark. Even Congressional Republicans have learned not to mistake Pelosi for a naïve ideologue. A more thoughtful analysis of Pelosi’s decision would evaluate what she might see as the programmatic benefits of a Taiwan trip.

Her long record provides some clues. For much of the 1990s, Pelosi led an annual fight to deny China what was then referred to as “most favored nation status,’’ the trade designation that allowed China to escape steep tariffs.

It was a battle Pelosi knew she would lose. Each year, Pelosi would take the House floor to denounce China’s human rights record, recalling the hundreds, if not thousands, of pro-democracy protesters who had been slaughtered in Tiananmen Square, and the tens of thousands more who were exiled or jailed for their political beliefs.

Pelosi is a savvy vote counter. One year I asked her why she spent so much time promoting trade sanctions that she knew would not prevail and could quite possibly hurt many of her own constituents who depend on trade with China.

Pelosi told me that depriving China of its favorable trade status, “is not a goal. It is a tactic.’’

Pelosi explained that each year, as Congress prepared to vote, conditions in Chinese prisons would miraculously improve. A scattering of dissidents would be released. Others would be removed from isolation.

“It is said that the cruelest form of torture is when a victim is told 'no one cares,’" Pelosi said in 1997. “We want to make sure that no one suffers that. ... We must send a message.’’

Pelosi echoed those sentiments this week as she explained the reason for her Taiwan trip in essay published in the Washington Post.

“We cannot stand by as the (Chinese Communist Party) proceeds to threaten Taiwan — and democracy itself. This visit should be seen as an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan, our democratic partner, as it defends itself and its freedom.’’

So what is the pragmatic justification for the trip? It certainly didn’t lead to China loosening its grip on or backing away from its implied threat to eventually take over Taiwan.

However, it did make China’s extraordinary efforts to isolate Taiwan clear and sent the unmistakable message that the U.S. has a stake in the island’s 23 million inhabitants.

It also raised the profile of Taiwan’s precarious position to the American people, many of whom have never heard of the U.S.’s ambiguous “one China’’ policy. Such awareness may be critical to retaining U.S. support.

A study conducted last year by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs asked Americans whether Taiwan is best described as a U.S. ally, enemy or strategic partner. More than one in three responded “not sure,’’ a larger number than correctly identified Taiwan as an ally.

When the pollsters told people that the U.S. supports Taiwan’s right to self-government, seven in 10 said they also support recognizing Taiwan as an independent country, and more than half said they’d support U.S. military action to defend it.

Pelosi made Taiwan a front-page story. The Washington Post ran more stories about Taiwan in the month leading up to Pelosi’s visit than it did in the previous six months combined. The Examiner ran twice as many stories on Taiwan in the past month than it had all year.

Taiwan is a prospering democracy. Its free elections, female president and legal same-sex marriages would be unthinkable in mainland China.

Pelosi is aware of the diplomatic and financial risks of angering China. Yet as she headed home at the end of the week, she declared, “If we do not speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak out about human rights any place in the world.’’

Pelosi believes drawing attention to Taiwan and assuring its residents that the U.S. is watching provides Taiwanese their best chance for independence.

Agree or disagree, it is a position grounded in pragmatism.