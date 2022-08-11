San Francisco voters want more affordable housing built faster, and on Nov. 8 they will have the opportunity to make that happen by passing the Affordable Homes Now ballot initiative. As nonprofit affordable housing developers, we know firsthand how difficult it is to build housing in every neighborhood in San Francisco — and Affordable Homes Now is key to creating the housing voters are demanding.

Right now, it takes four to seven years (yes, years) to get any housing project approved in The City. Note that’s the approval process alone; nothing has been built. How can it take the better part of a decade to approve a single housing project? Because every proposed development has to go through a lengthy, arduous and duplicative process, where various departments, commissions and committees get to review it. At every step of the process, anyone can object and add unpredictable delays and costly negotiations to the proposal.

For affordable housing, this fraught permitting process causes additional problems, putting our funding in jeopardy. Often this means that affordable housing developments that we want to build never even get proposed because we know that any stall tactic can cause the entire project to fall apart. It also means that proposed projects often get greatly scaled back when even just one neighborhood opponent stalls homes for years, endangering affordable housing funding and causing costs to escalate.

All of this adds up to unpredictable delays, further driving up the already-high construction costs and exacerbating our city’s shortage of affordable homes.

This in part explains why, in the last eight years, San Francisco has only built a paltry 48% of the low-income affordable housing it was supposed to build. And this year is even worse — in the first three months of 2022, permitting applications have been filed to build just 61 new homes (that’s all homes, not just affordable homes).

The state of California has set the goal for San Francisco to build 33,000 new affordable homes for very low-income and low-income families over the next 7½ years. If we’re going to meet that goal, we must accelerate the permitting approval process and generate the funds to pay for it.

One of the main funding mechanisms for low-income housing in San Francisco comes from the fees required to build market-rate housing. Therefore, less housing construction in general means less subsidy is available specifically for affordable housing, which is why it’s so critical to boost housing production across all income levels.

This is why we strongly support Mayor London Breed’s Affordable Homes Now measure that’s backed by a broad coalition of housing advocates together with the tens of thousands of voters who helped put it on the ballot.

Affordable Homes Now will speed up the approval process for 100% affordable housing, teacher housing and mixed-income housing with 15% more affordable homes than are currently required by The City. It will streamline the approval process from several years to under nine months. It will make this permitting process predictable and fair. Home builders will have to comply with neighborhood zoning codes and provide construction workers middle-class wages, health care and apprenticeship opportunities. It’s a common-sense reform that should have been implemented years ago.

Fortunately, voters this year will have the power to vote for a measure that will make it faster and easier to build more affordable homes. If you want San Francisco to build more affordable housing, vote yes on Affordable Homes Now.