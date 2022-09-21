Kids at movement desks.

Students sit at pedal-desks while completing a project.

 Courtesy of Vanessa Kahlon

An unconventional city is bound to have some unconventional learners. Horses, power tools, paintbrushes and personalized curriculums make San Francisco classrooms just as unique as the city.

KFS School: Movement Therapy

horse and kids!

Two students practice reading nonverbal cues at a weekly visit to Brady Therapeutic Riding.
solar power

A student testing out a solar-powered project.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com