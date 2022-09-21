An unconventional city is bound to have some unconventional learners. Horses, power tools, paintbrushes and personalized curriculums make San Francisco classrooms just as unique as the city.
KFS School: Movement Therapy
Elementary: K-5
Outer Richmond
KFS School sprung out of Kahlon Family Services, a nonprofit that focuses on social and emotional learning for children with developmental and learning challenges. In addition to an academic curriculum, kids who are enrolled in KFS School are taught how to self-regulate through motion, a process that elevates their learning abilities and attention span, according to founder Vanessa Kahlon. Each student has free use of a specialized pedal-desk as well as other fidget devices, and twice a week, they visit Brady Therapeutic Riding. There, they read to the ponies, brush them and learn about horse care.
“Our kids have a hard time reading social cues, so to be able to take time with the horses helps them understand body language,” said Kahlon. “It’s the whole package, where we’re working on life skills and academics.”
KFSS’s unique angle: Horse therapy and motion desks.
Upcoming event: Open House on Sept 29, 4:30 PM to 7 PM, 3140 Balboa St
Brightworks: Project Learning
All Grade Levels: K-12
Presidio
It’s just like the old saying: if you give a kindergartener a power drill, then she’ll ask for some screws. And if you give her some screws, she’ll want some two by fours. At Brightworks Project Learning, they can’t wait to see what their kindergarteners will do next. The school is dedicated to a practice called “tinkering” — an emphasis on learning by doing — with help from adult collaborators who guide students through long-term projects. A typical school day is split, partly dedicated to structured academic learning and partly to ongoing projects. Each semester, students create art and feats of engineering inspired by a school-wide theme. This fall, it’s “monsters”.
“We try to expose kids to all these different modes of expression, asking ‘can you incorporate art into this project?” said Justine Macauley, admissions director of Brightworks. “Ideas are always awesome. Students are guided so that they can go outside their comfort zone.”
Brightworks’ unique angle: DIY STEM education, with real power tools.
Upcoming event: “Early Years” family tour on Oct 19, 10 AM - 11:30 AM, 682 Schofield Rd
New Traditions School: Arts and Academics
Elementary K-5
Haight
Art is everything at New Traditions. Lessons work hand in hand with the creation of art and music as a conduit of learning, not just a product of it. In addition to arts education, lessons are supported in outdoor classrooms, students are taught creative thinking and art projects lead the way.
New Traditions’ unique angle: Art, as mode of teaching
Upcoming event: “Dragon Walk” fundraiser, 9:30 AM - 12 PM Golden Gate Park
Fusion Academy: One on One Learning
Fusion San Francisco takes teaching back to the very basics — one individual imparting knowledge to another. The school is one of nine in the country and the first of its kind in the Bay Area; it’s a one-to-one ratio of students and teachers. Students have the option of attending full- or part-time, depending on what their instructive needs are. Fusion’s style serves several types of needs: students with demanding schedules, who may not be able to fit everything into one day, and students who may otherwise get lost in the classroom, who don’t have to worry about competing for attention.
Fusion’s unique angle: One on one learning
Upcoming event: “Raising Teens in Pandemic’s Wake” webinar, Sept 28, 1 PM - 2PM