Trinity Place Apartmnets, San Francisco

Vacant units in multiunit buildings, like Trinity Place in SoMa, pictured here in May 2022, would be the primary target of the Prop M on the November ballot.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco is not the city it once was. Many thousands of people live on our streets, forced to endure unsanitary and dangerous conditions, while countless others live in fear of losing their homes and being forced to leave the city they love. Meanwhile, over 61,000 apartments sit empty, many used as investment properties by speculators cashing in on our high land values.

The 61,000 vacant units is a 50% increase from the American Community Survey census data from just two years ago, a rapid rise that is the subject of an updated report on residential vacancies released today by the Budget and Legislative Analyst. The revised BLA report shows that in a city with a devastating housing affordability crisis, and more than 8,000 people living without shelter, more and more units are being held empty.

Mychal Copeland is rabbi at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav, Joanna Lawrence Shenk is associate pastor at First Mennonite Church of San Francisco, Victor Floyd is pastor at Calvary Presbyterian Church and John Kirkley is rector at St. James Episcopal Church. Each are leaders with Faith in Action Bay Area.