San Francisco is not the city it once was. Many thousands of people live on our streets, forced to endure unsanitary and dangerous conditions, while countless others live in fear of losing their homes and being forced to leave the city they love. Meanwhile, over 61,000 apartments sit empty, many used as investment properties by speculators cashing in on our high land values.
The 61,000 vacant units is a 50% increase from the American Community Survey census data from just two years ago, a rapid rise that is the subject of an updated report on residential vacancies released today by the Budget and Legislative Analyst. The revised BLA report shows that in a city with a devastating housing affordability crisis, and more than 8,000 people living without shelter, more and more units are being held empty.
As faith leaders, what disturbs us is not only the unjust and unsustainable state of affairs, but also that nearly everyone we know seems hopeless in the face of it.
That’s why we’re supporting Prop M on this November’s ballot, a tax on vacant residential units in multi-family apartments. The Empty Homes Tax will offer us all a beacon of hope by asking that real estate speculators either rent out their apartments or pay their fair share to support affordable housing for low-income seniors and families.
Many San Franciscans, when discussing the problems facing our city, have shrugged in despair and said, “Homelessness is so complex — what can we do?”
This is, of course, a political crisis. But on a deeper level, our hopelessness also represents a spiritual crisis. We’ve stopped believing in a better future. At their best, spiritual traditions help us find hope — not a gaudy vision or false hope, but the real, concrete kind of faith in a better future that we need so badly in this moment.
Prop M provides this kind of concrete path forward. It turns out that San Francisco is not alone as a wealthy city with a hot real estate market that attracts global investors. Paris had the same problem — tons of empty apartments near the city center being used as commodities rather than homes — and they found an effective solution: a tax on empty residential units.
In North America, Vancouver was the first city to pass an empty homes tax in 2017. By 2020, vacancies in the city had reduced by 25%, and the tax generated tens of millions of dollars for affordable housing initiatives.
San Francisco’s Prop M is modeled on Vancouver’s effective program. It only taxes units that are empty for over six months of the year, and it has many exemptions for reasonable vacancies such as renovations, a death in the family, and others. It also excludes single family homes and two-unit buildings, to keep the focus on speculators rather than families.
Half of the Prop M tax revenue will be used for the City to purchase housing and make it permanently affordable, and the other half will be used to give low-income seniors and families small monthly housing vouchers, enough to make the rent a bit less burdensome and stave off the threat of eviction.
We know that sometimes hope is hard to find, especially in the face of a hard reality. Our spiritual traditions teach us to remember that it is possible to create a more just world where everyone can thrive — and indeed, it’s our responsibility to help do so.
Finding hope does not mean we have to solve a problem all at once. An ancient Jewish text, Pirkei Avot (The Ethics of our Ancestors), reminds us, “It is not up to you to finish the work, but neither are you free to walk away from it.” Prop M will not solve our homelessness crisis— but it is an important specific step in the right direction, on a path toward a San Francisco we can all be proud of.
Even more than the empty apartments that will turn into homes and the housing vouchers that will allow low-income grandparents to age with dignity, Prop M offers San Francisco voters an opportunity to choose hope over despair. Join us in choosing faith in a better future as we remake our city into the place we all want it to be.
Mychal Copeland is rabbi at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav, Joanna Lawrence Shenk is associate pastor at First Mennonite Church of San Francisco, Victor Floyd is pastor at Calvary Presbyterian Church and John Kirkley is rector at St. James Episcopal Church. Each are leaders with Faith in Action Bay Area.