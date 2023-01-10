City Lights

City Lights Bookstore in North Beach was founded in 1953 by poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti and Peter D. Martin at a time when real estate was cheap and artists had a large influence on The City's culture.

 
San Francisco has been a boom-and-bust city for its entire history.

In the late 1840s, San Francisco, then known as Yerba Buena, was a tiny outpost with fewer than 1,000 residents. By 1870, The City had become the most important city in the western U.S., while its population had grown by more than 14,800% to 149,473. World War II was another boom time for San Francisco as shipbuilding and other war-related industries buoyed The City’s economy leading to a population increase of 140,000 between 1940 and 1950. 

