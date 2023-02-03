DOWNTOWNS DOWNTURN 10

The skyline of downtown San Francisco, Dec. 10, 2022. San Francisco companies that have been encouraging workers to come back to downtown offices might think again when they see their gross receipts tax bill in spring 2023.

 Aaron Wojack/The New York Times

February is a short month, but it promises to be a busy one for accountants. San Francisco business taxes are due at the end of the month, and companies can expect many unhappy returns — especially if they’ve embraced the trendy new world of hybrid work, where employees might show up in the office a couple days of week, perhaps, if they feel like it.

Here’s the fundamental problem: San Francisco last attempted meaningful reform of its business taxes in 2020 without really grappling with the absurd complexity of its system. And it’s since layered on more.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco, who has thought about tech's relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.

You May Also Like