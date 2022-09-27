Iran Protest Berkeley

A vigil for Mahsa Amini at UC Berkeley on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Amini was arrested by the Iranian morality police on Sept. 16, 2022 for not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards. Police said she had a heart attack at a station, fell on the floor and died after two days in a coma. Others say she was beaten to death.

 Persis Karim

My best friend has been missing in Tehran for the last eight days.

The last time I heard from her was when she announced her intention to participate in the first protest in response to the Iranian “morality police” murdering 22-year-old Mahsa (Jina) Amini for “improper hijab.” I think of my friend, who like Mahsa is 22, as I watch social media clips of Iranians fighting armed government forces and shouting “Women! Life! Freedom!” The stakes get higher every day as the Iranian government has instigated an internet blackout — something that happened during protests in 2019 and resulted in the murder of more than a thousand civilians by government forces.

Ava Parto, a pseudonym, is an Iranian-born graduate student in San Francisco. She cannot use her actual name because she could be punished by the Iranian government for views expressed here upon return to her native country.