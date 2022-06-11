With District Attorney Chesa Boudin out of the way, it’s time for Mayor London Breed to lay out a plan to finally address the festering problems that have increased voter anxiety in a city we elected her to lead.
Unsurprisingly, 60% of voters supported the recall against Boudin in Tuesday’s election. Multiple polls had suggested that he would lose by double digits, and he did. Boudin’s ouster will clear up any concern that the DA’s office is in the wrong hands. It won’t, however, fix the homelessness, mental illness, drug addiction and property crime issues driving the discontent of San Francisco voters.
Breed, who took potshots at Boudin without ever taking an official position on the recall, will now appoint his successor and thus fully own the results. If she can’t find a way to make progress on the issues vexing San Franciscans, she may become the new target of their wrath in next year’s mayoral election.
A San Francisco Examiner poll conducted in late May predicted that Boudin would get the boot, but it also contained ominous warning signs for Breed. The poll found that the mayor's approval rating is under water, with 52% of likely voters disapproving her job performance. In addition, a whopping 72% of likely voters said San Francisco is headed in the wrong direction and 66% said they felt less safe than they did 10 years ago.
“Though homelessness is a top concern for voters, they give little credit to city leaders for trying to solve it,” wrote Adam Shanks of The Examiner. “Only 25% of voters said city leaders are doing ‘a lot’ or ‘some’ to mitigate homelessness; the rest said city leaders are doing ‘a little’ or ‘nothing at all,’ or they weren’t sure.”
The Examiner poll showed that most voters blame the Board of Supervisors (27%) and Breed (26%) for The City’s plight. Boudin came in third place, with 22% holding him most responsible for the state of city streets.
The mayor now finds herself in an unenviable position as an election year looms. With Boudin no longer around to deflect public frustration, Breed should expect closer scrutiny of her own record. Unless she can find a way to address homelessness and property crime — the top two issues underlying voter frustration with city leadership — she could be vulnerable to a challenge.
And why shouldn’t she be? San Francisco’s electorate just expressed their collective disgust by throwing out a DA who took office in 2020, but Breed has been in the mayor’s office since 2018. San Francisco is a world-class city with a political system that has served as a springboard to higher office for leaders like Kamala Harris, Dianne Feinstein, Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom. Any ambitious leader who thinks they can do a better job of fixing California’s problems can demonstrate their courage and skill by winning the mayor’s office and proving it.
Taking down an unpopular DA is small potatoes compared to taking City Hall, where the real power resides. If the situation on our streets doesn’t improve, perhaps the disaffected Democrats and wealthy funders who overthrew Boudin will start to think bigger.
Of course, it’s not fair to put all the blame on Breed, who has taken some steps to address these pressing issues. She opened the Tenderloin Center and hired 100 health workers as part of the 90-day Tenderloin emergency earlier this year. She pushed for Urban Alchemy to flood downtown streets with “ambassadors” whose presence makes some people feel safer during the day.
She’s worked to acquire new buildings that can house hundreds of homeless people, and this year’s annual survey of the homeless found a 3.5% decrease in overall homelessness. Her new budget calls for a $50 million increase in the police budget and the hiring of 220 more officers over the next two years. And on the same night Boudin was recalled, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt a “Place for All” plan to provide shelter for every homeless person in The City.
But if Boudin’s recall taught us anything, it’s that facts, data, percentages and promises of future success don’t matter when people feel their city is unsafe today. The clock is ticking, and Breed must find a way to change the prevailing narrative that The City is failing on her watch.
Only 16% of The City’s voters plan to vote for Breed in the next election, according to The Examiner poll. Twenty-nine percent of voters said they would “definitely vote for someone else,” 40% said they would “consider voting for someone else” and 15% were not sure. These terrible figures seem even more grim when you consider that even the beleaguered Boudin won 40% of the vote.
Of course, under The City’s convoluted ranked-choice voting system, Breed could still manage to pull off a win. But such dismal voter ratings are hardly an argument in favor of her re-election, much less a vote of confidence in San Francisco’s future.