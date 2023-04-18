As some of the oldest small businesses on Geary Boulevard, we have been part of the debate about the best design for the Geary Bus Rapid Transit for the last two decades. We witnessed the detrimental impact of over-budget, long-delayed transit construction projects such as the Central Subway and Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit. And we had serious concerns that the track record would be repeated on Geary, adversely impacting our small businesses.

To address those very real concerns and to mitigate the impact of the project, we worked with District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan to request SFMTA provide financial assistance to small businesses required to modify their shared spaces to accommodate the project, pause extending Sunday metering hours, delay converting angled parking to parallel on Geary to 2026 and reconsider whether it’s deemed necessary.

Sean Kim is the owner of Joe’s Ice Cream,

a legacy business on Geary Boulevard.

David Heller is the owner of the

Beauty Network and president of the Greater Geary Boulevard Merchants

and Property Owners Association.

