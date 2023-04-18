As some of the oldest small businesses on Geary Boulevard, we have been part of the debate about the best design for the Geary Bus Rapid Transit for the last two decades. We witnessed the detrimental impact of over-budget, long-delayed transit construction projects such as the Central Subway and Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit. And we had serious concerns that the track record would be repeated on Geary, adversely impacting our small businesses.
To address those very real concerns and to mitigate the impact of the project, we worked with District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan to request SFMTA provide financial assistance to small businesses required to modify their shared spaces to accommodate the project, pause extending Sunday metering hours, delay converting angled parking to parallel on Geary to 2026 and reconsider whether it’s deemed necessary.
Our requests to SFMTA will both mitigate the impact of the project and provide time for our small businesses to recover from the pandemic and weather the upcoming recession. Many storefronts are still sitting vacant, meaning fewer and fewer customers are shopping along the corridor. Commercial burglaries and rampant graffiti tagging have put further stress on our fragile business community. Merchants, places of worship, and other organizations have only recently started seeing the return of customers and patrons to their institutions.
As a result, Geary Boulevard will not become a viable or practical place for visitors, residents, and potential customers to visit. Based on recently lost revenues on days when construction blocked parking spaces, we estimate Geary small businesses will lose significant revenue from this reduction in parking and will cause drivers to spend more time looking for parking spots, with no full bus service restoration in sight.
The insistence on moving forward with this flawed plan underscores what seems to be misplaced priorities at the agency. SFMTA boasts that the quick build will save 38-Geary riders two minutes of travel time even as general Muni ridership and service are still far below pre-pandemic levels.
That’s two minutes of travel time at the expense of our small businesses, our customers and the Richmond District’s recovery. It prompts the question: Why is SFMTA rushing to remove parking spaces and sacrifice hundreds of Geary Boulevard small businesses? Why is the agency not focused on providing more buses and trains and restoring additional transit lines? Buses and trains should be clean and provide a safe ride for the public. The transit agency fails on both counts.
Reducing parking availability before small businesses have fully recovered from the pandemic and the economic downturn will put many of our merchants on Geary Boulevard out of business. Our small businesses have suffered enough. Without our small businesses that bring life to the corridor, our district loses its unique characteristic. By ignoring our requests to recover before the larger project begins construction in 2026, the SFMTA is working directly to thwart the much-needed economic revival San Francisco needs to support city services.
We thank Supervisor Chan for her efforts to support Geary merchants, and we call on Mayor London Breed and the SFMTA Board of Directors to stand with our small businesses and reject the “quick build” project and demand San Francisco Municipal Transportation Director Jeffrey Tumlin to prioritize the restoration of all transit services.
Sean Kim is the owner of Joe’s Ice Cream,
a legacy business on Geary Boulevard.
David Heller is the owner of the
Beauty Network and president of the Greater Geary Boulevard Merchants