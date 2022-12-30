Nancy Pelosi should be fun to watch in 2023.
That may sound absurd considering that come Tuesday afternoon Pelosi will no longer be Speaker and — for the first time in two decades — not be the Democrats’ leader on Capitol Hill.
She will no longer be in the line of succession to the presidency, no longer have the Constitutional responsibility to preside over the House or the ability to determine the Democrats’ legislative priorities.
Which is precisely why it should be fun.
Pelosi has always possessed a liberal heart and a pragmatic brain. While her liberalism is responsible for 19 consecutive winning elections in San Francisco, it is her pragmatism — calculations she sometimes refers to as “cold-blooded’’ and “reptilian’’ — that made her among the most powerful Congressional leaders in history.
As Speaker and Democratic leader, Pelosi repeatedly exhibited restraint — even when at odds with her own political leanings — to advance legislation or her party’s political standing.
When Obamacare came to the House without a government-backed “public option,’’ many liberals threatened to reject it. Pelosi — who strongly supported a public option — understood that to insist on it would doom the legislation and prevent tens of millions of uninsured Americans from gaining coverage.
She refused antiwar activists’ demands that she open impeachment proceedings against President George W. Bush or defund the Pentagon — even though she’d led House Democrats to oppose the U.S. invasion of Iraq — saying the former would be unproductive and the latter might endanger the troops.
She allowed job protections for transgender people to be stripped from a landmark civil rights bill 15 years ago — saying it could later be amended — knowing that she had the votes for a measure protecting LGBs, but not Ts.
These are the compromises one makes when trying to move legislation and keep Democratic on the path to victory, not just in San Francisco, Boston or Ann Arbor, but in Indianapolis, Charlotte and Austin.
And come Wednesday morning, when the 118th Congress meets, these are compromises Pelosi no longer needs to make.
Few outside of San Francisco or other liberal strongholds acknowledge Pelosi’s restraint. It still draws bemused looks in Washington when I tell people that Pelosi is viewed as a moderate by many of her constituents.
Antiwar activist Cindy Sheehan received nearly 17% of the vote when she challenged Pelosi in 2008 after Pelosi’s refusal to defund the Pentagon. It was among the highest vote totals for a Pelosi challenger since 1987, when she defeated then-Supervisor Harry Britt in her first run for Congress by fewer than 4,000 votes.
Britt, a Harvey Milk protegee, thought a Democrat representing a city as liberal as San Francisco, should be a disrupter who pushes the boundaries of progressivism rather than play the inside game at which Pelosi excelled.
Even after Pelosi became Speaker, Britt maintained that pragmatism should come from someplace besides San Francisco.
“You don’t want a Lyndon Johnson, a sort of Great Compromiser-type person, representing the Haight Ashbury,’’ Britt said in a conversation a few years before his death in 2020. “They should be representing Kansas City or somewhere.’’
It was frustration at Pelosi’s pragmatism that prompted liberals including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, to receive assurances from Pelosi in 2018 that she would not serve as Speaker beyond 2022 in return for their support.
Pelosi enjoyed a renewed appreciation from some liberal critics when they saw how masterfully she handled President Trump. And it is telling that Pelosi’s successor as Democratic leader — Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY — is seen as someone who also understands the virtues of bringing moderates into the Democratic tent.
Pelosi’s stature as former Speaker will make her more than a typical back-bencher, though she won’t have many opportunities to advance legislation in a Republican House.
Yet she no longer is responsible for calculating how her priorities might play out in less progressive districts across the country.
There is nothing stopping her from pushing caps on carbon emissions that might not play well in Michigan, socialized medicine that might not be popular in North Carolina, or amnesty for undocumented immigrants that even Democrats might reject in Texas.
She is free to pursue what she said in her valedictory speech on the House floor last month was her greatest honor — to represent the people of San Francisco.
And that should make for a fun 2023.