I was thinking about the avoidable mess that often results when righteous tunnel vision obscures common sense after reading "How San Francisco Became a Failed City and How It Could Recover," Nellie Bowles’ morning-after- the-recall story in The Atlantic. Ironically, an angry tweet from Supervisor Dean Preston (he doubts Bowles is "human"), alerted me to the piece.
Bowles, a native San Franciscan who has covered The City and the tech industry for the San Francisco Chronicle, Vice and The New York Times, started reporting the story months before the votes were tallied, although she frames the recall as a sign of The City’s road to recovering from doomed progressive policies. As she writes:
"There is a sense that, on everything from housing to schools, San Francisco has lost the plot — that progressive leaders here have been LARPing left-wing values instead of working to create a livable city. And many San Franciscans have had enough.”
Long story short, Bowles eviscerates The City’s efforts to keep people addicted to drugs alive while they are using. She notes how easy it is to block low-income housing development. She summarizes how the San Francisco Unified Sschool District’s pandemic response and admissions changes at Lowell High School infuriated and mobilized San Francisco public school parents. She reflects on why it isn’t OK to get used to chronic, low-level property crimes and seeing other San Franciscans passed out on the street.
A lot of the people who responded to Preston’s tweet defended Bowles’ assessment of The City. Others dismissed her perspective, in part because she is a descendant of Henry Miller, a California land baron. I think her long roots here give her more credibility. I don’t know her, but I suspect this story has been on her mind for a long, long time.
Unlike Bowles, I am not the descendant of a California land baron, nor do I see Mayor London Breed as “a canny politician.” (Bowles calls her this for changing her tune on defunding the police and launching tough “new rhetoric” on crime in the Tenderloin.) I don’t see Boudin’s recall as a cause for hope. I voted against all of the recalls (Newsom, SFUSD school board, Boudin) primarily because I don’t like the recall mechanism. But I agree with her that San Franciscans are fed up — I know I am.
My disgust and frustration predate the pandemic. I have been avoiding waiting for a train at the Civic Center BART station since at least 2019. Heading home after shows at SFJAZZ, I got tired of dodging the high, creepy people who approached me on the BART platform. Some nights I would walk to the Van Ness light rail stop and take the Muni to Powell, cross the station and board BART back to the Mission from there. After a while, I just got used to walking home — it felt safer and less stressful. Sometimes, I still get off the train at Civic Center. But the walk from there to SFJAZZ or the Sydney Goldstein Theater can be harrowing in the dark — dodging a loner shooting up or a mass of people and their stuff blocking a corner. It’s not much better during the daytime when I’m heading to the Main Library or the Heart of the City farmers market. About six weeks ago, I passed a guy inside the Civic Center BART station who was heating something in a pipe and inhaling through a fat, striped straw. Later, I saw more of these straws at the city-sanctioned drug usage site.
Creating a needle exchange, which launched here during the AIDS crisis, was a demonstrably good idea. Training librarians to administer Naloxone to save people from OD-ing in the stacks seemed like a good idea. But creating, staffing and paying for “safe spaces” for people to take dangerous drugs hardly seems to be keeping anyone all that safe. Everyone talks about the Tenderloin, but the Mission has plenty of high and passed out people, too. Those containment and support areas are not working. Here’s another take from Bowles’s story:
“When I asked Breed about the new center for addicts in the plaza — the creation of which she supported — she seemed a little uncomfortable and soon after wanted to wrap up our interview. She said something vague about how not all change can happen at once.”
Here’s the thing: All sorts of bad changes have been accelerating for years. I’ve lived and worked in San Francisco since the 1990s and the Civic Center has been sketchy as long as I can recall. But this is as sad and desperate as I’ve ever seen it. Last winter, whenever the inbound 5 Fulton arrived at Van Ness, a recording of Mayor Breed would blare over the loudspeaker, welcoming us back to Muni and the Civic Center. Every time I heard her, I’d get angry at the disconnect between her message and what I was seeing. I’d wonder how long it had been since she’d actually walked the streets around City Hall or been on Muni. Unlike a lot of people in power here, London Breed does know what it means to live on the margins in San Francisco.
I recently moved away from a block on Valencia where every day for the past several years I’d had to dodge smears of human feces on the sidewalk. There had always been little clumps of people who turned the bus shelters into party shacks, but sometimes now, bus drivers won’t even slow down at my old corner because all they see are people they don’t want to pick up. One night last fall, while I was talking with a friend in a car in front of my old building, we saw a naked guy trying to pry the mailboxes loose. He turned when he heard us and started toward the car. The window was open and I couldn’t get it up and so my friend started driving off as the naked guy tried to hold onto the car. Several months later, on my last morning on the block, I saw the guy again, naked and crazed, pacing on the corner.
Another morning, I was downtown waiting for the 5 at Market and Powell. Across the street, in a bus shelter in front of the Westfield Bloomingdale’s entrance, I watched a man feel himself up, then take his penis out and pee all over the bus shelter. He was still standing there with his dick out when my bus arrived. How is this supposed to make anyone feel good about visiting downtown San Francisco, let alone living here?
If like me you exist in that gulf between high and low end San Francisco (a renter with a a Muni pass), it can sometimes feel as if the only San Franciscans who get any attention are the wealthiest or the weakest — like being a B student in a school system fixated on the gifted and the failing. Some of the smartest, most creative people in the world live here. Surely some of us could come up with good, effective solutions to many of our city’s issues. But we’re too frigging precious to get stuff done. In a New York Times story about Houston's success in getting people off the streets and into housing, Houstonians are described as “practical.” When did you ever hear someone say that about a San Franciscan? While we are bickering over ideals and details, people are suffering and some of them are dying.
Go see for yourself. Pay attention. Think about what you would want for yourself or someone you love if you saw them living in a sprawling tent encampment or passed out in the doorway of a closed cafe or fixing in a BART station or naked and raving on a busy Mission corner. What would it mean to say no, the way things are going isn't OK? What would it take to change it?