The thing about aces in the hole is that you can only play them once — and that is the political dilemma London Breed faces now that District Attorney Chesa Boudin has been recalled.
Although Breed did not formally endorse the June 7 recall, she made it pretty clear where she stood. In the months leading up to the recall, Breed helped make Boudin the symbol of, and scapegoat for, San Francisco’s problems, both real — homelessness and drug abuse — and imaginary, rising crime rates.
For example, in February when asked if she had "faith the district attorney is doing everything he can to keep the city safe,” Breed responded: "I am not necessarily on the same page with a number of things that he's doing," adding, “We need to start concentrating more on supporting the victims of this city than we are supporting in some cases, sadly, the criminals."
In general, the mayor did nothing to stop the scapegoating of the now recalled district attorney, and certainly benefited from Boudin being the focus of so many people’s frustration with The City’s problems. This dynamic made it easier to ignore some of San Francisco’s other shortcomings, such as the slow recovery from COVID or the enormous wealth gap in The City, while also allowing San Francisco’s chief executive to avoid most of the blame.
And now Boudin is gone and Breed has nowhere else to pass the buck, though the political variegations, as always, are more complex than that.
Over the last year and a half, Breed has focused a great deal attention on crime and moved away from her views on police reform that she articulated in the days following the murder of George Floyd. Her recent appointment of former police spokesperson Matt Dorsey to fill Matt Haney’s seat on the board of supervisors suggests a law and order move.
Nobody wants to relitigate evidence, but in San Francisco the data suggesting crime is rising, particularly relative to other cities, is at best unconvincing. Nonetheless, Breed was able to use this narrative to score political points, most famously in her December 2021 remarks about the Tenderloin, in which she said, "It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it come to an end,” adding we need to be “less tolerate (sic) of all the bullsh*t that has destroyed our city."
That was smart rhetoric, particularly when the independently elected DA was such a good scapegoat for concerns about crime.
Now, with her appointed district attorney soon to be in office, Breed will have to either hope that crime rates decline, something over which the next DA, like the current one, will have little influence, or will have to pivot and speak of crime differently. The former is unlikely and the latter will be unconvincing.
But Breed has bigger problems, because if whoever she appoints to replace Boudin does not get elected on their own this November, it will be a reflection on Breed.
The worst scenario for Breed would be if Boudin himself ran and won in November. At first glance, the notion that the recently recalled Boudin could win an election in San Francisco seems absurd, but it is not impossible. First, although the recall passed, the margin was not quite the 60-40 trouncing that was reported late the night of the election and into the next day. The final margin was 55-45, decisive but not a landslide. After months of well-funded attacks, frequently repeated in the local and national media, Boudin still managed to get the support of 45% of voters.
One way to see that Boudin still has substantial support in San Francisco is that there were more no on H votes in 2022 than there were for Boudin the first or final round of rank choice voting in 2019. In the recent election, fully 100,000 voters heard both sides of the argument and decided that Boudin, not the Mayor’s, understanding of San Francisco and its problems was most compelling.
The 100,318 people who voted no on H are not automatic votes for Boudin in November. However, the 55% who voted for the recall did so without having to support a candidate. In a November election, particularly if there are more than two candidates, those people will not all vote the same way. This means that Breed must appoint a DA who can win an election in November against a recently recalled, but still surprisingly popular, politician.
And if Breed’s appointed DA loses to Boudin — or another candidate who like Boudin runs as a criminal justice reformer — the mayor will suffer a major political defeat just as her reelection year is approaching. The five months between the recall and the November election, when Breed has nobody to blame for crime, will be a chance for the mayor to prove that she can solve problems related to crime and persuade the Board of Supervisors to support her vision. The DA election this November could be the first test of her ability to do that.
In addition to the DA’s race, Matt Dorsey will have to defend his District 6 Board of Supervisors seat against Honey Mahogany, a longtime community activist and leader in San Francisco’s Democratic Party. A victory for Mahogany would also be very damaging for Breed.
There is one more issue that has never fully gone away that could hurt Breed’s standing.
For much of Breed’s time in office, there have been corruption scandals around City Hall. This does not mean that Breed herself is personally corrupt or that she will become enmeshed in one or more of these scandals, but it cannot be ruled out. Should something surface, a Breed-appointed DA might be much less anxious to investigate the mayor than an independently elected DA — and, if more corruption in city government is uncovered, could be electorally vulnerable in November because of being appointed by Breed.
In some respects, Mayor Breed is like the dog that finally caught the car, or in San Francisco terms, the goldendoodle that finally caught the Waymo. The DA she never liked has been recalled and Breed’s narrative about crime has won the day in San Francisco. With a year and a half remaining in her term, the mayor will have impressively consolidated her power, appointing a city attorney, a district attorney and a supervisor. Yet perceptions remain that San Francisco is ungovernable, unlivable and dogged by out-of-control crime.
In a few months, the mayor may find herself wishing she had done more to hold onto her one ace and still had Chesa Boudin to blame for The City’s problems, as he was a means to draw attention from her inability to solve them.