Kaiser strike 2019

Kaiser mental health personnel picket in front of the Kaiser hospital on Geary Boulevard, calling for more staffing for mental health services on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. San Francisco Kaiser therapists are back on strike, with 38 leaving their jobs over the page two years. 

 Lola Chase/Special to The Examiner

The last thing I’ll ever do as a mental health therapist for Kaiser Permanente is walk a picket line. I’m leaving Kaiser after eight years of working as a therapist in addiction medicine, and I am hardly alone.

Kaiser used to be a stable employer because of its good wages and benefits, but we’ve lost 38 therapists in San Francisco over the past two years, according to figures collected by our union. There are currently only 112 Kaiser therapists providing mental health care in The City.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Caleb Birkhoff is a San Francisco resident and mental health therapist at Kaiser Permanente.