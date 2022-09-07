MLK Middle School students

Students at Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Middle School in February.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Should San Francisco public schools continue to detrack math learning — rather than reintroduce accelerated classes for some students — and provide high-quality, student-centered learning experiences for all SFUSD students in heterogeneous math classrooms? I advocate they should.

I write from multiple positions. Most relevant perhaps is my position as a white mother of two Black daughters. One of my daughters is entering 10th grade in SFUSD, and the other is 2 years old, with 13 years of SFUSD ahead. I also taught secondary math in SFUSD for 11 years and have worked as a partner with the SFUSD math team since 2010 to provide professional development and coaching in group work for classrooms that supports equitable and rigorous math learning in detracked classrooms. Currently, I am an assistant professor in the department of secondary education at San Francisco State University, where I prepare teachers who will instruct math in SFUSD.

Evra Baldinger is an assistant professor in the Department of Secondary Education at San Francisco State University, a parent of two daughters and a champion of public education.