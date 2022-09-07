Should San Francisco public schools continue to detrack math learning — rather than reintroduce accelerated classes for some students — and provide high-quality, student-centered learning experiences for all SFUSD students in heterogeneous math classrooms? I advocate they should.
I write from multiple positions. Most relevant perhaps is my position as a white mother of two Black daughters. One of my daughters is entering 10th grade in SFUSD, and the other is 2 years old, with 13 years of SFUSD ahead. I also taught secondary math in SFUSD for 11 years and have worked as a partner with the SFUSD math team since 2010 to provide professional development and coaching in group work for classrooms that supports equitable and rigorous math learning in detracked classrooms. Currently, I am an assistant professor in the department of secondary education at San Francisco State University, where I prepare teachers who will instruct math in SFUSD.
I remember the moment my daughter learned from SFUSD that Black people are not expected to be smart in math. She was in fifth grade. She, her father and I were sitting in her school cafeteria during back-to-school night, and the principal was talking about school priorities. She shared scores from recent statewide tests and said that the “gaps” between Black and brown students at the bottom and White and Asian students at the top were unacceptable. Before this, the three of us were just a family, together as part of our school community.
I believe the principal had intended to communicate a commitment to equity and caring for Black and brown students, but her impact on our family was harmful. My husband was transformed from being a father among other fathers into a Black father, and my daughter was transformed from being a student among other students into a Black student. Afterward, they described feeling as if the attention in the room was suddenly focused on them, as examples of a problem. Before that evening, my brilliant Black daughter had no idea that Blackness had anything to do with learning math. But in her classroom, the clear message was that Blackness is detrimental when it comes to math. We left that night feeling sad, alienated and disempowered.
I know that we are fortunate she got to fifth grade before hearing this message, and that this was due to the work her SFUSD school had done to create a space where she could learn math as herself, joyfully, with her classmates. Indeed, because of SFUSD’s groundbreaking work to de-track mathematics, she has largely avoided having to choose between being a math learner and being herself, or being “smart” and being Black. I worry that the current push for algebra in eighth grade threatens those opportunities for future secondary math students.
The push for algebra in eighth grade is a push for tracking. Most of the math that was in the Algebra 1 course that existed before the Common Core is now in Common Core Math 8. The current Algebra 1 course for ninth grade is a more advanced class and contains much of what we used to call Algebra 2. In the current SFUSD math sequence, each student can take AP Calculus. The proposed change that would institute a course called Algebra as an option in eighth grade is not significant with respect to math content. It is, however, a significant policy change that would re-institute an “honors’’ and a “remedial” pathway for math beginning in the eighth grade. There is a large and growing body of research revealing that policies that create multiple tracks harm Black and brown students.
What I want for my daughters is what I want for all children — for them to get to be their full, complex, beautiful, brilliant selves at school. To be seen for all that they are. To be celebrated. To be in community with other children who are getting to be their full, complex, beautiful, brilliant selves. To learn rigorous and interesting mathematics joyfully in community with students with different backgrounds, life experiences, strengths and preferences.
Too often I hear conversations and arguments that imply the potential benefits of schooling are finite, distributed among children in ways that presume that if some children receive greater benefits, other children must receive less. Or that if we focus on reducing harm for some children, we will be increasing harm for others. I suggest that identifying and working to alleviate injustice and anti-Blackness in SFUSD schools and education policy creates a more loving, just, humane and educational school experience for each child in SFUSD.
Please support and continue to build on the historic work SFUSD has done and continues to do to de-track secondary math classrooms. Please provide the resources necessary for the SFUSD math team to realize its vision for more just, rich and inclusive math learning experiences for all SFUSD children.
Evra Baldinger is an assistant professor in the Department of Secondary Education at San Francisco State University, a parent of two daughters and a champion of public education.