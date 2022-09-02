The most important line in President Joe Biden’s democracy speech in Philadelphia may also have been its most obvious.
“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,’’ Biden declared, in a line meant to distinguish his grievances with Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans from run-of-the mill policy differences.
Unlike disagreements over tax cuts or the size of a stimulus packages, Biden said the behavior of Trump and his supporters threaten the very fabric of our American democracy. That’s why he chose to make his remarks outside Constitution Hall, where the law of the land was written more than two centuries ago.
It is a message that should resonate from San Francisco to San Antonio. A close look at his words helps explain why it doesn’t.
“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election,’’ he said.
And yet, in the very next sentence, Biden demonstrated why so many Americans view such platitudes as little more than election-year posturing.
“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards, backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love,’’ Biden said before celebrating the passage of Democratic measures on gun control, prescription drugs and global warming.
So is the problem that Biden doesn’t like the MAGA Republicans’ fascist tactics or that he disagrees with their politics? It is a distinction that he and other Democrats pretend not to see.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement shortly after the president finished his remarks, also failing to distinguish between policy disagreements and insurrection.
“In the Congress and across the country, extreme MAGA Republicans are orchestrating a sinister campaign,’’ Pelosi said. “From criminalizing women’s health care to ending Social Security and Medicare to undermining our elections, the GOP is working to turn back the clock on many of our most fundamental liberties while fanning the flames of violence and division.’’
No amount of patriot imagery will convince Republicans to consider, let alone embrace, such stridency. Remember how you felt when President Trump appealed to the nation’s bipartisan angels as troops were clearing Black Lives Matter protesters in front of the White House two summers ago?
“America is founded on the rule of law. It is the foundation of our prosperity, our freedom and our very way of life,’’ Trump said before strolling across the street and posing in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church holding a Bible.
That’s how Republicans feel about Biden. The rule of law looks different when it targets those you believe in. And a photo op in front of a symbolic structure looks farcical, if not downright insulting, if you believe it is insincere.
Platitudes are easy to voice when they suit your goals. Among Biden’s biggest applause lines was when he insisted that patriotism means accepting a democratic outcome whether you agree with it or not.
“You can’t love your country only when you win,’’ Biden said.
Really? What about when the Supreme Court permits states to deny women reproductive freedom? What about when elected officials insist that it is permissible to carry concealed assault weapons? Or when rules are put in place to make it difficult for people of color to vote? When laws deprive millions of Americans of health care or a proper education? Or when the commander in chief decides to send young men to die in foreign wars?
Republicans may have defied precedent and decency to win those outcomes, but they were all accomplished within the “rule of law’’ set up by the Founding Fathers.
Biden’s point is not that democratic outcomes shouldn’t be vigorously challenged. It’s that political violence and armed insurrections cannot be acceptable responses. Mixing his grievances with Republican policies, and praising his own, muddled the message.
There is probably nothing Biden could have said that would have been taken seriously by the other side. As he spoke, protesters on the perimeter could be heard chanting obscenities at him. My cynical guess is that this speech was a tactical decision to draw Trump into the midterm debate, as well as considerations for his own re-election bid. Biden and Democrats may not be popular, but for most of the country, Trump is toxic.
Biden is right that these are not normal times. Riling up supporters to defy the norms of American democracy and refusing to accept irrefutable facts, as Trump has done since he put his toe in politics, is dangerous. But using platitudes to score political points is as normal as American politics gets.