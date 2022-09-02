BIDEN SPEECH TAKEAWAYS

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday. Biden attempted to find a balance between expressing the threats America faces from extremism and the policies his administration has pushed through.

 Doug Mills/The New York Times

The most important line in President Joe Biden’s democracy speech in Philadelphia may also have been its most obvious.

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,’’ Biden declared, in a line meant to distinguish his grievances with Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans from run-of-the mill policy differences.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Program. He has been writing about California politics from Washington for nearly 30 years.