This Halloween the Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments in two cases challenging affirmative action in admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Harvard University. Originally planned as a single case, over the summer the court announced it would separate the two so as to allow new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to vote on the North Carolina case. During her confirmation hearings last spring, Jackson, a Harvard undergraduate and law school alumna, said she would recuse herself from the Harvard case because of her recent term on the university’s board of overseers.
Speaking after her confirmation to the Supreme Court, Justice Jackson said, “In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.”
Ironically, it is unlikely that she would have been able to make that great leap without the benefit of affirmative action and programs recruiting underrepresented minority students. I am not saying that she “needed a break to get into” Harvard, but that Harvard and other top schools needed to do the work to find great Black and Latino and Native American students.
Too often affirmative action has been demeaned as a “lowering of standards” or setting quotas for “undeserving minorities.” But I would argue it is more accurate to see affirmative action as talent scouting.
There are plenty of underrepresented minority students who are plenty smart enough to make the most of top tier private and public education. But if you need receipts, I invite you to consider the work of a great, dead, white man.
Like Justice Jackson, I am of that generation of Black Americans who came of age during the decades when Ivy League universities were leading the nation’s experiments with affirmative action. The late William G. Bowen, a former president of my alma mater, Princeton University, co-wrote the two leading books on the subject: “The Shape of the River: Long-Term Consequences of Considering Race in College and University Admissions” and “Equity and Excellence in American Higher Education,” both focusing on the positive effects of affirmative action for underrepresented racial minorities. Trained as an economist, Bowen used decades of longitudinal research on tens of thousands of students to arrive at his findings.
In a letter to the New York Times the year before his death in 2016, Bowen wrote, “Minority students admitted as undergraduates to selective institutions consistently graduate at higher rates than do peers with similar qualifications who attend less-demanding institutions. And available evidence indicates that the great majority of beneficiaries of affirmative action go on to enjoy successful careers and live lives enriched by civic contributions.”
Although Ketanji Brown was an excellent student and president of her Miami high school class, her guidance counselor advised her against thinking she was good enough to get into Harvard. We saw how that story turned out.
My high school guidance counselor advised me to apply to the local community college. She didn’t know that the mailbox at our house had been overflowing with college brochures ever since my PSAT scores posted junior year. “Oh, no thank you,” I said. “I’m a National Merit Scholar and I’ve already been accepted to my top colleges.”
Honestly, I was too naïve to be offended but I can still recall the stunned look on her face.
I was also too naïve to understand what it meant when a local Princeton alumnus tried to recruit me. We had an old manual typewriter in the house, and I hauled it out to write him a polite refusal. I told him I was planning to become a journalist and there was no journalism major at Princeton. Instead, I accepted a full-ride to the University of Maryland. But by Thanksgiving of my freshman year, I knew I needed a more rigorous school.
My mother, who years earlier had been widowed a few days after finding out she was pregnant with her sixth child, didn’t want to hear any talk of transferring. She was too busy getting the kids coming behind me ready for college. During my sophomore year, with the advice of two of my Maryland professors and help from an assistant provost, I applied and was accepted as a transfer student to three Ivy League universities. I chose Princeton because it was the closest to home and they could guarantee me fall housing. My mother was not happy. She’d visited Maryland and been impressed with the Black journalism professor we met. She didn’t know from Princeton and was wary of me getting advice from strangers. I still recall hanging up on her during a long distance fight a month before I was due to enroll at Princeton. But eventually she came around, making curtains for my new dorm room and driving me to my new campus.
I could have been at Princeton as a freshman, but I thought I knew better. I was doing the best I could, advising myself, but I didn’t know how much I didn’t know. I was not a first-generation college student — I am the child of alumni from historically Black institutions— but I was the first in my family to attend an integrated college. When we were arguing over my transfer plans, my mother often said to me, “All colleges are the same.” But I knew that couldn’t be true. Even though our roots in this country go back to at least the 1700s, it has sometimes felt as if I was raised by immigrants. In a way I suppose I was: My parents and elders were from Jim Crow America and I was born into a world that was new for them. My family loved me but they couldn’t give me the best advice on everything. I still see this sometimes with my students, born in this century into families with little or no experience of college.
The only reason I ended up in California is because the University of California awarded me a Regents Fellowship to attend the journalism school at Berkeley. A Black professor from the J-school met with me where I was working in D.C. and sold me on moving to a place I’d never seriously considered. When I arrived, I was one of only two Black students of about 75 total students in the program. By the time regent Ward Connerly launched Proposition 209, which ended affirmative action in California higher ed, I was a reporter at San Francisco Chronicle.
For years since that debacle, the UCs have tried to find alternative means to address disturbing declines in Black and Latino enrollment. How’s this for a sobering statistic: Although Latinos make up 52% of public school students, they represent only 25% of the students in the UC system.
The arguments against affirmative action often privilege numbers — grades and test scores — as the measure of a student’s merit. But so many other factors — like social capital, experience, contacts and insider knowledge — go into how people really get to where they are going. Those factors, or the lack thereof, need to be accounted for, too.
With the exception of Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, all of the sitting justices attended Ivy League universities as undergraduates. With the exception of Barrett, whose law degree is from Notre Dame, the other eight earned their law degrees at Harvard or Yale. Had she not found her way to and then through Harvard, it is highly unlikely Jackson would have made it to the Supreme Court.
Affirmative action and race-conscious recruiting remain essential if we are to have true equity, not giving everyone the same shot, but giving everyone what they need to have a fair shot. If you don’t know how college works, how can you be expected to make the right choices and plot the right paths?