Ketanji Brown Jackson and President Biden

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks as President Joe Biden looks on during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on April 8, 2022. Although Ketanji Brown was an excellent student and president of her Miami high school class, her guidance counselor advised her against thinking she was good enough to get into Harvard.

 Sarabeth Maney/The New York Times

This Halloween the Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments in two cases challenging affirmative action in admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Harvard University. Originally planned as a single case, over the summer the court announced it would separate the two so as to allow new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to vote on the North Carolina case. During her confirmation hearings last spring, Jackson, a Harvard undergraduate and law school alumna, said she would recuse herself from the Harvard case because of her recent term on the university’s board of overseers.

Speaking after her confirmation to the Supreme Court, Justice Jackson said, “In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Teresa Moore is a columnist for The Examiner who reports on race and equity.