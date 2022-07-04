I'm going on vacation this week. It's been a couple of years, and I think many of us are in the same situation.
The pandemic crushed our inner travel agent. We spent our time looking at views from around the world on social media. Commiserated over "sad social distancing meals" on Facebook. But this summer seems to be the time we're all putting it aside. Dust off the passport and get on a plane. COVID be damned. Travel be planned.
The latest available traffic stats from SFO show that passenger traffic was up 111% in May, up to 3,683,583 from 1,739,021 one year ago.
Me? I'm heading to my ancestral homeland of Croatia, land of plum brandy and Speedos. Luckily, I won't be partaking in either. But it's truly a paradise on Earth. The kind of place you can take pride in. And I do. But, more so, I'm proud of hailing from San Francisco.
I remember growing up in Ohio, another wonderful spot. But, to be honest, we'd go on vacation in Jamaica or some other tropical destination and the plane ride home was a little heavy. We knew the snow and gray skies were waiting. Disembarking at Cleveland's Hopkins Airport was always a bit of a letdown. We were home. But home wasn't the best place ever.
Now that I've lived in the Bay Area for 30 years, my vacations are but a respite from our shared paradise. We get to go away, to the wonders of the world. And then we return to something better. It's pretty much unfair.
This, my friends, is an important lesson. If you listen to the outside world — and occasionally my column— you might think that San Francisco is some kind of dystopian hell-hole that has fallen apart. And, sure, that's the case in a few of our neighborhoods. But, overall, we remain a shining beacon for the world to admire. And who knows? If they stop traveling here for a bit it will hurt economically, but we'll be in a secret fraternity, sharing the world's best destination without the hindrance of masses.
I remember moving out here way back when. Every weekend was a day trip to heaven. To this day, I tell friends you can literally get in your car and drive an hour in any direction and find nirvana. Drive four hours and it's beyond that. And, best of all, drive nowhere and you're in San Francisco. The greatest city on the face of the Earth.
In this summer of escape, let's not forget this basic fact. We're all fed up with the social problems. The homeless tragedy. The public safety issues. The drug markets and broken windows. It all sucks. But, if you take a breath and step back, this is still San Francisco. Sydney? Paris? Hong Kong and Tokyo? They're fantastic, but they're not San Francisco.
Think about that for a second. We are a small city of 842,000 that literally lead the world in innovation, culture and sheer physical beauty. Let's get back to celebrating that greatness. I met Herb Caen when I first got to town. And I became a student of his writing. Herb celebrated this city and its culture, making us all feel like we were in on an inside job. It was part fiction, part fairy tale. But San Francisco was his jewel, and we all shared in the shine. He made us feel special about our city. And he was right.
Get on that plane. Pack up the RV. Jump on a cruise ship, if that's your bag. Go see the rest of the world. Because anyone who finds themselves in San Francisco comes from an exploratory lineage. We all came here, or were born here, with curiosity in our heart, acceptance in our DNA. Exploring the world is a gift we should embrace.
But, remember one thing. When the trip is done. When the party's over. When you spent all your money and lost your flip-flops in Barcelona. It's time to come home. To the best place in the world.
I'm heading out with the fam, my friends. And can't wait to come home.