This special two-part column is the debut of author Gary Kamiya's award-winning San Francisco history column, "Portals of the Past," in The Examiner. It will run every two weeks on Sunday.

Today North Beach is a peaceful, law-abiding neighborhood, its tranquility broken only by dance music emanating from the bars on Upper Grant, the brays of tech bros partying on roofs and the occasional howl from someone looking for the ghosts of Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac.

But in the early 20th century, North Beach and Telegraph Hill were home to a large contingent of juvenile delinquents, most of them Italian. Although many committed only minor misdeeds, some engaged in more serious crimes. It took the arrival of a dynamic and beloved man of the cloth, San Francisco’s original “street priest,” to turn these boys and young men onto a different path.

Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.”

