View of North Beach and Telegraph Hill from near Powell and Washington Streets circa 1907. By 1900, there were 8,000 Italians living in North Beach, and by 1910, 17,000. At its peak in the mid-1930s, North Beach had 57,000 residents of Italian descent — 27,000 Italian-born and 30,000 American-born.
The Cuneo Flats at Bay and Leavenworth, c. 1904. The tenements consisted of three narrow buildings, each with 19 apartments, squeezed next to each other on a 137-foot lot. Three hundred people, including 180 children, lived in these buildings, which lacked bathrooms.
J.B. Monaco/Archive of San Francisco History Center, S.F. Public Library
Photographer unknown. OpenSFHistory/wnp15.1174
J.B. Monaco/Archive of San Francisco History Center, S.F. Public Library
Today North Beach is a peaceful, law-abiding neighborhood, its tranquility broken only by dance music emanating from the bars on Upper Grant, the brays of tech bros partying on roofs and the occasional howl from someone looking for the ghosts of Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac.
But in the early 20th century, North Beach and Telegraph Hill were home to a large contingent of juvenile delinquents, most of them Italian. Although many committed only minor misdeeds, some engaged in more serious crimes. It took the arrival of a dynamic and beloved man of the cloth, San Francisco’s original “street priest,” to turn these boys and young men onto a different path.
As Richard Dillon writes in “North Beach: The Italian Heart of San Francisco,” Italians began settling on Telegraph Hill in the 1860s and later moved into lower-lying areas of North Beach. By 1900, there were 8,000 Italians living in North Beach, and by 1910, 17,000. At its peak in the mid-1930s, North Beach had an astonishing 57,000 residents of Italian descent — 27,000 Italian-born and 30,000 American-born.
In 1876, 20 grocery and liquor stores on Dupont Street (Grant Avenue) offered long bunches of pasta, salamis, big wheels of cheese, bottles of Chianti and other Italian specialties. Numerous pasta factories and several accordion shops and Italian-language newspapers catered to residents. Fruit and vegetable peddlers made house calls, calling out their wares as they pushed their carts up the steep streets. It was a poor neighborhood. People lived jammed into tenements and in apartments so tightly squeezed together that ladders sometimes replaced stairs. When the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic raged through San Francisco, it took a particularly grim toll in North Beach’s overcrowded quarters. As late as 1940, rents in the neighborhood were the lowest in San Francisco, averaging $35 a month.
North Beach was a true Italian colony — perhaps even more self-sufficient than New York’s Little Italy, and almost as isolated from the rest of The City as Chinatown. Its residents were deeply conservative and clung to tradition, insisting that their children marry not just other Italians, but Italians from the same provinces and sometimes even the same villages.
This conservatism led to clashes between the older and younger generations, which in turn exacerbated an alarming rise in juvenile delinquency. Dillon writes, “Sometimes a rift between generations would be created by such a minor breach of manners as Northern kids playing with Sicilians. Also, juveniles came to find North Beach boring, with its Old Country ways, when compared to the excitement of the wide-open town around it. Cutting classes at school was just one response to peer pressure from non-Italian students. Truancy sometimes led to delinquency. One young delinquent was practically driven crazy by the tedium of Sunday afternoons, when the old folk sat around and reminisced about Italy. He told his social worker, ‘For me, life begins outside North Beach.’”
For whatever reason, a large number of Italian youth became delinquents. By one estimate, by 1920 Italians comprised 60% of all the juvenile delinquents in San Francisco.
Most of these disaffected youth were far from hardened criminals. Many were no more than children. In a memoir published in The Examiner’s Sunday magazine in 1979, a 75-year-old man named Eugene Semenza told his niece, Clarice Minot, about the days when he was one of the 10 members of the Union Street Gang in 1914. Semenza, who grew up on Filbert Street between Grant and Stockton (the same block where Mayor Joseph Alioto was born), was just 9 years old. At 11, the gang’s leader, Jakey, was the oldest member of the gang.
The “pie truck caper” was typical of the gang’s fairly innocent exploits. “Every Saturday seemed to have a pattern,” Semenza recalled. “At 11 in the morning, a horse-drawn wagon with doors on the middle would appear on Union Street just below Kearny. Its delectable cargo of ‘fresh from the oven’ pies drew us like bees to honey.
“Everyone knew the horse’s limitations and everyone knew the driver would be carrying his pies on foot up Telegraph Hill in order to reach the stores at the top.
“I can still visualize Varennes and Union, on those lovely mornings, humming with activity: the pie wagon parked alongside the curb, its driver placing pies into a basket and in the foreground, Jakey, Skivver, Tut and I playing Bat the Wicket. Pork and Beans, who were cousins, played baseball in the alley while against a side-wall Cocky, Michigan, Junky and Whitey played a fast-moving game of handball.
“We’d wait for the driver to fill his basket and walk halfway up the hill. Then Jakey gave the signal and everyone would charge in. When the truck door was slid open and we climbed inside, the mouth-watering aroma, the delicious array of pies — each baked until golden, each as big as the sun — hit us with a heady intoxication that was like soaring to heaven in a balloon. Never was there a more glorious sight.
“Next followed a searching study of all the flavors, interspersed with little arguments about apple as opposed to cherry and peach versus the apricot. ‘How about blackberry?’ someone would suggest.
‘Nah,’ retorted Jakey, looking the pies over seriously. “We had that last week.”
“We decide on two of the apple and jump off the truck, racing up Varennes, down the back steps of Tut’s house and into the safety of his basement.”
“Our families were desperately poor and we never had enough to eat,” Semenza recalled. So they shoplifted some lunch meat from a delicatessen, stole a bottle of milk from a doorstep and had a glorious feast.
How Father Trinchieri turned around the lives of countless North Beach boys
The Union Street Gang was not exactly a precursor of the Crips, or even the Sharks or Jets from “West Side Story.” But as Semenza recalled, some years later, when its older, now law-abiding members were playing in a baseball game at San Quentin Prison, they heard someone shout out “Cocky!” No one knew their nicknames, so they all turned and saw Jakey, waving from the screened-off inmates’ section. “Until three years ago, most of us would still meet, now and then, at Marco’s old barbershop (in North Beach), but that Sunday at San Quentin was the last time we saw Jakey,” Semenza recalled.
Jakey was not the only kid from North Beach who committed more serious crimes than pie-stealing. In 1917, five Italian boys from the neighborhood, ranging in age from 10 to 12, were charged with stealing and pawning hundreds of dollars’ worth of automobile accessories. One of the boys, 12-year-old Peter Basarino, was supposed to live at Varennes and Green streets, but had not been home in two years. In 1919, nine boys from North Beach, most of them 12 and 13 years old and all but two with Italian surnames, were arrested after stealing $15,000 worth of goods from boxcars at the foot of Chestnut Street and selling the loot to residents of Telegraph Hill.
Then a 28-year-old Catholic priest from a small Italian town near Turin, Father Oreste Trinchieri, appeared at Saints Peter and Paul Church. “From the minute ‘Father Trink’ arrived in town, August 1, 1914, everything started to change,” Semenza recalled. “Such was the power of one man with a dedicated purpose.”
Father Trinchieri proved to be perhaps the most remarkable priest in The City’s history — and one of San Francisco’s great, and unsung, heroes.