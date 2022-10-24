Collective Courage Iranian protests

Artists from the Bay Area Iranian diaspora community painted a mural on the corner of Masonic and Solano in Albany in the front of the Abrams & Claghorn gallery to express solidarity with women in Iran. Artists are (left to right) Leva Zand, Roshanak Rahimi, Farnaz Zabetian and Mojgan Saberi. Upper l eft: graffiti by Iranian protesters.

 Persis Karim

They’re schoolgirls. They take photos without their headscarves, their long, brown hair loose, their hands reaching up, showing the victory sign. On the blackboard behind them is written: “Woman Life Freedom.”

They’re holding their freshly cut long braids in their hands, standing on top of collapsed garbage cans staring into the face of the police force, or standing beside the fresh soil of loved-ones’ graves who have died in the recent protests. They’re burning headscarves on top of cars, targeting the regime’s most visible symbol of power.

Ava Parto, a pseudonym, is an Iranian-born graduate student in San Francisco. She cannot use her actual name because she could be punished by the Iranian government for views expressed here upon return to her native country.