They’re schoolgirls. They take photos without their headscarves, their long, brown hair loose, their hands reaching up, showing the victory sign. On the blackboard behind them is written: “Woman Life Freedom.”
They’re holding their freshly cut long braids in their hands, standing on top of collapsed garbage cans staring into the face of the police force, or standing beside the fresh soil of loved-ones’ graves who have died in the recent protests. They’re burning headscarves on top of cars, targeting the regime’s most visible symbol of power.
They are the Iranian protesters. They are at the forefront of the country’s first women-led resistance in history. Most of them are younger than 25, some as young as 12. Many of them have vlogs, Youtube or Telegram channels with very small audiences where they vent, share art and ideas about mental health and everyday life — content that sometimes go viral after they die in the hands of the police.
For instance, a video of 16-year-old Sarina Esmailzadeh went viral after her death, which showed her making social commentaries while wearing a colorful shirt with Adventure Time characters. Similarly, the whole country mourned while watching footage of young Nika Shakarami’s singing and goofing around, surrounded by her friends giggling, not knowing she’d get killed before she turned 17.
Iranians have protested many times before and have faced some of the most brutal crackdowns imaginable. They’ve had to learn to be resilient and creative and to figure out the most effective way to communicate among themselves. As soon as Mahsa Amini passed away on Sep.16, they began to declare her name as their code word in social media. It stood for what united them: the desire to be free, to fight the same gender apartheid that killed Mahsa simply because she wasn’t wearing her hijab properly. Mahsa’s name went on to break a hashtag record, reaching more than 150 million shares globally.
Because the internet is shut down, nearly everyone in the country has at least 20 vpns on their phones, from which they must keep switching in order to communicate with each other and the outside world. Iraninans still post on social media when they can, taking care of each other by posting about mental health, democracy and their visions for the future.
The first week, they started to list reasons for their protests on Twitter — everything from the Persian leopard becoming extinct to wanting the freedom to hold their fiance’s hand in public. A talented Iranian singer named Shervin Hajipour put all these tweets together in a song called “Baraye” (“For the Sake of”). He received over 83% of the total submissions for the Grammys’ newest special award category, but he also got arrested for it.
Protesters are constantly making art, everything from the mural of Marge Simpson cutting her blue curls, to portraits and graffiti of Nika, Sarina and Mahsa. They’ve been chanting creative, witty slogans, confiding in their nuanced sense of humor in the face of terror. The same phenomenon can be seen on their social media posts. For instance, one creative user juxtaposed a slow-motion video of Iranian schoolgirls in recess with Eminem’s “Without Me,” jokingly making them look like criminals to mock the regime’s obsession with suppressing them.
The oppressive forces have proved that they have no moral restraints. They use ambulances and ice-cream trucks as cover to transport military or police forces. They beat the protesters relentlessly and force them into vans that take them to detention centers where they often get tortured, killed or convicted without a trial. They shoot at civilians, and it is now estimated that they’ve killed more than 200 people, 27 of them children. They surround universities and schools and beat up students. On Oct. 12, they killed 16-year-old Asra Panahi in a school in Ardabil in northern Iran because she refused to sing along with the song that hailed the supreme leader.
The slogan: “woman, life, freedom,” originally used in the Kurdish freedom movement, works because it gets at the core of this regime’s gender apartheid as well as its discrimination against minorities. This clear, brilliant expression, and the people’s bravery and clever forms of resistance have drawn a great deal of international attention, prompting many celebrities and international public figures to offer their own forms of solidarity. This includes sharing posts, cutting their hair in public venues and dedicating concerts and events to the women of Iran. Without this international echo of these protesters’ voices, it’s hard to imagine how this movement would have endured this long.
As bold as they are with putting their lives and freedom on the line, the people have one overriding fear: The regime will crush their movement and silence them. As an Iranian who’s currently not in the country, each time a loved one inside Iran manages to bypass the internet shutdown and contact me, they beg me to ask non-Irainans to amplify their voice. The regime, by blocking the internet, is trying to create the illusion that the protests are calming down, while actively oppressing them. If media and public attention prioritize the Islamic Republic’s human rights abuses, it will weaken the regime and make it impossible to do business with the rest of the world.
This is why I urge you to reach out to your local news outlets and request that they cover the protests in Iran as well as contact your representatives and ask them to prioritize human rights in Iran. Even posting this or other articles, videos and photos on social media can be a great help and directly lead to fewer lives being lost. Use the hashtags #Mahsa_Amini and #Woman_Life_Freedom and repost what Iranian users are sharing, mention celebrities and urge them to speak up and offer solidarity.
The elimination of the Islamic Republic will mean not only freedom and peace for the people of Iran, but also a more peaceful world. If this revolution wins, a nuclear threat will go away along with a great part of the conflict in the region, as the regime has been known to enflame tensions by sending arms, training and funds to militias and political movements in neighboring countries. The regime’s disregard for the environment has also led to Iran being one of the top 15 countries that emit CO2. These are just a few reasons why the protests are not just a fight for women’s rights in Iran, but a fight for a better world.
The protesters fight for “Woman Life Freedom,” a life-affirming, intersectional cause if there ever was one. Share their vision, stand in solidarity with them by not letting their story die. You know their code word, you’re one of them.