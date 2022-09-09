This week, a friend sent me a property listing of a two-unit building in Russian Hill owned by Alison Collins, the former San Francisco school board member who unsuccessfully sued the district for $87 million and was recalled from her position in February. I shared information about the listing on Twitter in a straightforward manner, writing:
“Collins residence listed for sale today. Building Permit does not look completed. Keeping address private. Will update. DMs open to chat.”
It is true that I have followed the Collins story closely as a graduate of SFUSD who wants The City's public schools to get better. This time, however, I was also following the story as a building contractor with several projects under my tool belt. You could say my interest in the property was both professional and civic with, sure, a dash of pure schadenfreude.
But the story of Collins’ property also reveals much about San Francisco building permits and housing stock and the usual bilious atmosphere of Twitter.
Real estate listings always draw an inordinate amount of interest due to aspirational fantasies. I probably was not the only teen perusing the photos and ads in the weekend Examiner Real Estate section, imagining the lives of those living in a place where everyone had a bedroom and a family of six would not need to share one bathroom in San Francisco.
The Collins listing, still active, describes in flowery realtor rhetoric the wonder-filled features of the property: “Rare Russian Hill 3-level home marries style & function with nods to the building's Edwardian architecture. Elevated to its fullest potential by a team of residential developers, designers, and builders, no expense was spared — from the radiant heat to electrical system, safety upgrades and drainage system under the new foundations.”
The unique features were highlighted, in the text and staged photographs. “The upper level includes a gracious primary suite with sweeping city views, walk-in rain shower and freestanding slipper tub, a hallway wet bar that serves as coffee station and curated pantry.”
Twitter anonymous accounts felt compelled to reply. “Why are you stalking Alison Collins? This tweet is creepy AF,” wrote one. “It’s sad you have nothing better to do,” wrote another. “You are a small man,” wrote one who ventured further into describing me and my motivations.
Not to be outdone, Darcie Bell, using her Twitter handle @neo_antiquarian, went full bore with false accusations, tweeting, “Here is Laurance, a dude who peaked in 1988, threatening to dox and harass a former BOE commissioner. This is the same woman he targeted with a 100+ page DBI complaint in an effort to have the city take her home. He’s obsessed. Report this. 👇👇👇”
The author of the 103-page Department of Building Inspection complaint on the property clearly has more observational skills than me. Comparing the differences in the property listings in 2004 and 2019, the anonymous author wrote, “There is no separate kitchen on the second level. Instead a bar- or efficiency-style kitchen has been located in the hallway.” The Planning Department violation complaint, dated April 4, 2021, alleged, “Combining two units into one. Renovations and improvements beyond the scope of permits, and/or without proper permits.” The Planning Department ruling on April 21, 2021 confirmed the violation.
That’s probably why Susan Reynolds of @TheMarinaTimes wrote, “Alison ‘I’m the voice of marginalized communities’ Collins and her wealthy white developer husband have listed their illegally converted 2-unit Russian Hill home for sale— just under $3M, and the required work isn’t even finished. What’s up with that @sfdbi ?”
The Department of Building Inspections did not reply to this tweet, nor did Collins, who has been silent on Twitter since August 26.
Collins did not provide comment to Roland Li in his recent San Francisco Chronicle article about her home, but DBI's Building Inspections & Planning division did. Planning Department Chief Dan Sider explained to Li that the owners were issued a permit for a second kitchen to get the two units up to code. An inspection is scheduled for next week, notably after the property listing was posted.
As for building inspections, there were multiple open items. Patrick Hannan, Department of Building Inspection spokesman, shared with Li that the owners are appealing two orders of abatement, and noted the fire protection work needs inspections and there are expired permits. A new complaint filed this past Tuesday about work beyond the permit scope has engendered an inspection Thursday.
Notably, the building permit has listed the owner as the contractor. One of the owners, Alison’s husband, Chris Collins, is a developer of large residential and mixed-use properties in San Francisco. In a September 2021 directors hearing of the Department of Building Inspection, speaking of the work needed to have two separate kitchens and other fixes, Collins said, “I believe we can accomplish what we need to very quickly.” In other words, he indicated his intention, as of a year ago, was to do the needed work posthaste.
But is it all so strange or wrong? Alison and Chis Collins have every right to sell their home. Perhaps they are tired of the building’s permits issues, and the lengthy paperwork required to bring their property up to code. Perhaps the financial burden of the unexpected work on their home was too much. With a listing at roughly $1,000 per square foot, lower than the $1,400 per square foot median home sale price for the neighborhood for August 2022, according to Realtor.com, they appear motivated to sell quickly.
Bill Lee, a planning commissioner under three mayors, had other thoughts, saying, “It is obvious that the Collins violated City Planning and Building codes for maximum profits. Mr. Collins knew better and had projects in front of the Planning Commission when I served. The next question is: Did he follow the legal entitlement process when he had his projects approved?”
If only there were means to improve the supply of homes in San Francisco and to reduce bottlenecks and delays for doing remodels. I almost feel sorry for the Collinses.