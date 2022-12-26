People are dying. Overdose related deaths have skyrocketed across the nation, and San Francisco has had one of the highest mortality rates of any major city in the country. Its victims are disproportionately Black, people of color and vulnerable individuals who have lived through trauma, struggle with mental health conditions or are experiencing housing instability.

In response to the escalating epidemic, Mayor London Breed opened the Tenderloin Center, and with the City’s support, we got to work saving lives; over 300 overdoses were reversed during the 10 and a half months the center was operational. The center’s low barrier to entry and emphasis on basic needs, such as food and hygiene, created a unique environment that simultaneously enhanced our ability to engage with hard-to-reach communities and was highly conducive to our ability to intervene before, during and after an overdose to preserve the lives of the hundreds of people who accessed the center on a daily basis.

Beth Stokes is executive director of Episcopal Community Services, one of San Francisco’s largest comprehensive housing and homelessness service providers.

Vitka Eisen is chief executive officer of Healthright 360, California’s largest community based nonprofit provider of substance treatment services for low-income individuals and families. 

