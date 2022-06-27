In June 2020, after the murder of George Floyd, there were mass mobilizations and protests, public outcry and urgency across the country, including San Francisco, to uncover and fight against the racial injustice that pervades every aspect of the criminal legal system and to shift public resources from policing and prosecution to treatment, housing, and jobs.
The political climate may have changed. The $50 million dollar proposed increase in our city’s budget this year for the police — more than my entire Public Defender’s Office’s budget — makes that clear. But what hasn’t changed, and what in fact has only gotten worse as the pandemic has gone on, is the reality that Black and Brown people, the majority of my office’s clients, continue to be disproportionately arrested, jailed, charged and sentenced. It’s a reality that we as public defenders see every day at the Hall of Justice as we fulfill our Constitutional obligation to protect the rights and liberties of our 20,000 clients who become entangled in the system. And this is a reality that has only been made worse by the court-created trial backlog that continues to grow.
As trusted advocates for our clients, public defenders are the best positioned out of all justice and safety agencies to help community members transition out of the criminal system for good. Yet we remain the most underfunded agency in the city’s criminal legal system.
The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office receives about half the amount of funding compared to the District Attorney’s Office. Public defenders receive six times less than the Sheriff’s Department, and 14 times less than the San Francisco Police Department.
This problem of overfunding law enforcement and drastically underfunding public defender offices is not unique to San Francisco. This is a national and long-standing issue that is by design and reflects the racist and classist underpinnings of our criminal system.
San Francisco can and should lead the country in fixing this gross inequity.
Appropriately funding the Public Defender’s Office will increase our capacity to better serve our clients and alleviate the burdensome caseloads our defenders carry to the detriment of their own well-being; enable us to implement recently passed state criminal justice reforms like the Racial Justice Act; and allow us to expand many of the innovative programs we created to heal the impact of system involvement for our clients and their families — such as early representation through our Pre-Trial Release Unit, connecting people to services through our Reentry Unit, and expanding our Clean Slate Program to help people expunge or seal their records to open up opportunities for jobs and housing.
The carceral state separates people from their support networks, which destabilizes families and communities. Because the prosecution is limited to police reports in their filing decisions, robust public defense efforts are essential to providing fuller, more accurate pictures of any event. By empowering public defenders with the proper resources to provide vigorous and holistic representation to the accused, we can help avoid wrongful convictions, minimize the impact of coercive plea bargaining and help more people get home and move forward.
If incarceration alone led to public safety, the United States would be the safest country in the world. Indeed, our communities continue to suffer because local, state and federal budgets have spent decades of taxpayer dollars prioritizing systems of punishment over investments in people.
San Francisco is again faced with the choice of whether to go down a failed path of criminalization and incarceration, or to prioritize investments in meaningful prevention and intervention. I urge us to use this opportunity to create an innovative budget that is driven by sound evidence and the moral impetus to enhance the health, safety and well-being for all of the communities in our city.