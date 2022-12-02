HOUSE PELOSI 5

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) speaks to reporters while walking to a meeting with House Democrats in the Capitol in Washington on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Jeffries became the House's top Democrat, replacing Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

 Al Drago/The New York Times

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi possesses traits that will never be matched by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who will succeed her as the House’s top Democrat.

Her institutional knowledge was forged by a father who served five terms in Congress and by stored copies of the Congressional Record, which as a child she kept under her bed.

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Program. He is the author of “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi’s Life, Times and Rise to Power.’’

