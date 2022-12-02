House Speaker Nancy Pelosi possesses traits that will never be matched by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who will succeed her as the House’s top Democrat.
Her institutional knowledge was forged by a father who served five terms in Congress and by stored copies of the Congressional Record, which as a child she kept under her bed.
Her lifelong involvement in Democratic Party politics put her on a first name basis with 200 fellow members the first time she stepped onto the House floor.
And her seniority — nearly 36 years as San Francisco’s congresswoman — won’t be matched by Jeffries until 2048, assuming he decides to run, and wins, another dozen elections.
Jeffries, of course, has qualities Pelosi doesn’t, including a law degree, youth — if 52-years-old can be considered young — and a public speaking prowess that gave him the confidence to recite rap lyrics by Biggie Smalls, the Notorious B.I.G., on the House floor.
But there is one quality Pelosi possesses that Jeffries must master if he is to come close to matching her storied success: the ability to keep House Democrats united.
It is this ability — more than any other — that made Pelosi the historic figure she is. It isn’t easy. And there is no guarantee that Jeffries will succeed. Other recent Speakers — Paul Ryan, John Boehner, Dennis Hastert — all failed.
Jeffries is already facing some of the same skepticism Pelosi faced from the left as she pushed a pragmatic agenda, at times more modulated than she preferred, but one that she calculated could succeed.
New York Magazine earlier this month labeled Jeffries “Speaker of the Establishment,’’ which was not meant as a compliment. His relationship is frosty with liberal icon Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who threatened to find a more liberal candidate to challenge Jeffries just two elections ago. Four years ago, he defeated Oakland Rep. Barbara Lee, a darling of the left, for a Democratic leadership position.
Jeffries voting record is as liberal as Pelosi’s. But he doesn’t yet have Pelosi’s standing.
Pelosi succeeded due to the credibility she built after years of championing liberal causes. She could bring a pragmatic compromise to the party’s most liberal members, such Reps. Lee or Maxine Waters of Los Angeles and tell them “this is the best we are going to get.’’
And they trusted her.
It's how she got Obamacare, financial rescue packages, Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and dozens of other measures through a divided Congress.
What will Jeffries do to win the loyalty of Democrats, who range from Lee, who is regarded as the House’s most progressive member, to Rep. Henry Cuellar, whose district stretches from San Antonio, TX to the Mexican Border?
Lee routinely votes against providing money to the Defense Department and was the only member of the House to vote against the war in Afghanistan. Cuellar voted to strip sanctuary cities like Oakland, Berkeley and San Francisco of federal funds, opposes legal abortions and supports laws making it easier to deport immigrant children.
This is where Pelosi excelled. She earned her stripes with more conservative Democrats with her pragmatic approach, and with liberals with her long record. House Democrats had never been as united as they were when Pelosi was minority leader, making it impossible for President Bush to advance proposals such as partially privatizing Social Security. And even with the smallest of majorities, Pelosi advanced legislation — Obamacare in 2010 is a perfect example — that neither her most conservative nor her most liberal members were satisfied with.
We will soon find out whether Jeffries has the same touch. It’s a skill that’s just as critical when Democrats are the minority.
Consider a Republican budget that includes more money for fighting wildfires than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green — who blamed California’s fires on space lasers — can stomach. Or one that doesn’t have enough money to finish Trump’s border wall, or for a thorough investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop.
The tiny Republican majority — unless they remain united — will compel McCarthy to seek help from Democrats. If Jeffries keeps his Democrats together, he forces McCarthy to the table to negotiate a compromise. Or he pushes McCarthy to reign in extreme Republicans, pressuring them to vote against their wishes, and setting the groundwork for Democrats to win back the majority in 2024.
By all reports, Jeffries is personable and well-liked by his colleagues. That’s a start. The question is whether he possesses the transactional skills that made Pelosi a once-in-a-generation talent.