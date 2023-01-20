Sather Gate UC Berkeley

The University of California admitted its largest and most racially and ethnically diverse in-state student population for fall 2022.

 Photo by Peg Skorpinski/UC Berkeley Public Affairs

It will make many of you feel old to learn that nearly half of my students can’t name a single member of the Beatles.

“John, Ringo, George and that guy from Wings,’’ wrote one student on a survey I distributed to University of California undergrads on their first day of class. 

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Center. He has been writing about California politics from Washington for 30 years. 

