“I arrived in Florida recently to see the scene …” the email begins, describing the mayhem that awaited him. “It was ‘ransacked’ and in a far different condition than the way I left it. So sad!’’
There was no mention of the deadly storm that wreaked havoc on Florida’s west coast, 150 miles away from his luxurious estate. The horror Trump was referring to was the mess left by FBI agents who, acting on a search warrant, seized hundreds of top-secret files the former president had removed from the White House and previously denied that he had in his possession. The email contained a link asking for donations ranging from $25 to $2,500 to fatten his political war chest.
That Trump would exhibit no empathy for his neighbors or pause his rapacious money-grubbing, as Floridians scrambled for safety, did not surprise me. But it did make me wonder why he considers me a top supporter or someone who might consider sending him cash, given his net worth, if his boasts are to be believed, is many thousand times greater than my lifetime earnings.
I grew up in Ann Arbor, Mich., moved to Berkeley immediately after attending Oberlin College and spent decades writing for a San Francisco newspaper before moving to one of the most reliably Democratic regions in the country. I own a hybrid, teach at the University of California and have never given a penny to a candidate or political party.
And yet last week Trump wrote me, “It doesn’t surprise me that you have reached Great MAGA King Status,’’ which entitled me to a Maga King hat for a $45 donation.
Well, it surprised me.
As did my selection in September as Trump’s “Patriot of the Month,’’ described as the “highest honor a patriot can receive’’ and a title given to only one of Trump’s millions of supporters each month.
Incredibly, not only was I singled out for the September award, I earned the same honor in August and July.
I am not certain how I ended up on Trump’s list, though I do vaguely remember responding to a public query months ago from Donald Trump Jr. soliciting questions he should ask his father on his podcast.
The appeals for funds are sometimes antagonistic. “President Trump reached out and you IGNORED him. What happened?’’ read one email. “Is this a mistake?’’
“I’m disappointed in you’’ read another text from Trump.
But mostly, I am referred to as “friend.’’ Just last week he informed me that I have “always been a trusted ally.’’ I was glad to learn he trusted someone in the news media.
Trump’s email spam volume is as remarkable as its tone. As the midterm election — and perhaps a Trump announcement of candidacy — approaches, rarely an hour goes by when I don’t receive either a Trump email or text.
In a 48-hour span corresponding to the worst of Ian’s fury, I received 31 emails from Trump, his campaign and family. None mentioned the storm, but I was offered a chance to win a football signed by Trump for a $25 donation.
Perhaps due to my great MAGA King status, I have been offered many exclusive deals, including Trump wine glasses ($70), Trump golf balls ($30), beer mugs ($40), limited editions coolies ($25), “Let’s Go Brandon’’ lawn signs ($25), Trump hats ($29) a T-shirt featuring 18 photographs of Trump on the front alone ($45) and another featuring a drawing of a buff Trump dressed as Superman with the inscription “SUPERMAGA’’ ($45).
No matter that I haven’t purchased any of these items. Plenty of others apparently respond. The Center for Responsible Politics estimates Trump has raised half a billion dollars since the 2020 election.
While I have grown accustomed to the emails, I was caught by surprise a few days ago when I received an email from a group affiliated with the Democrats with the subject line: Marc voted for Trump in 2016 (?!?)
“Your 2016 voter record had been flagged because of your listed support of Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential Election,’’ the email read. “Please click here to update your records.’’
I did vote in the 2016, though I’m certain my vote was secret. And despite their records, I’m happy to reveal that I did not vote for Donald Trump.
Apparently calling someone a Trump supporter is an effective way to grab anyone’s attention.
Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Program. He has been writing about California politics from the nation’s capital for nearly 30 years.