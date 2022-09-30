Donald Trump with MAGA hat

President Donald Trump throws a campaign hat into the crowd during a campaign rally in 2020.

 Doug Mills/The New York Times

“I arrived in Florida recently to see the scene …” the email begins, describing the mayhem that awaited him. “It was ‘ransacked’ and in a far different condition than the way I left it. So sad!’’

There was no mention of the deadly storm that wreaked havoc on Florida’s west coast, 150 miles away from his luxurious estate. The horror Trump was referring to was the mess left by FBI agents who, acting on a search warrant, seized hundreds of top-secret files the former president had removed from the White House and previously denied that he had in his possession. The email contained a link asking for donations ranging from $25 to $2,500 to fatten his political war chest.

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Program. He has been writing about California politics from the nation’s capital for nearly 30 years.