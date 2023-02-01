UCSF Mission Bay

The UCSF-Mission Bay Campus on March 22, 2009. Much of Mission Bay has been built around the life sciences industry and the science and research and development that pours from UC San Francisco.

 Wikimedia Commons

The dramatic shift to remote work that we’ve experienced over the past three years has had a profound and transformative impact on the Bay Area, our cities and our economy. Office buildings in business districts sit empty or partially empty. Downtown streets that once bustled are eerily quiet. And the jobs and tax revenue generated by businesses big and small is shrinking.

The change is forcing us now to reimagine these spaces, to adopt new economic development and recruitment strategies, and eye new and diverse uses and industries for the future. As this important work is going on, it’s important to remember that the Bay Area is already home to a thriving and growing industry that can help lead us forward and blunt the severe impacts of remote work on our city centers, business districts and government coffers.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Jim Wunderman is president and CEO of the Bay Area Council.

Tags

You May Also Like