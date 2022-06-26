Jennifer Oliva is a professor of law at the University of California Hastings College of the Law, where she specializes in health care law and policy and is affiliated with the UCSF/UC Hastings Consortium on Law, Science & Health Policy. {p dir=”ltr”} Valena Beety is author of the forthcoming book Manifesting Justice: Wrongly Convicted Women Reclaim Their Rights. She is deputy director of the Academy for Justice and a professor of law at the Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.