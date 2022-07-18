San Francisco does a great deal of talking about the “homelessness” issue. We also spend a great deal of money on it: $1.1 billion in 2021 alone.
Yet with all that spending, we continue to watch the situation spiral out of control. The violence, drug abuse and mental health problems seem to grow worse every day. And the epidemic is becoming more violent every day as well, especially in our already vulnerable Black communities.
The Board of Supervisors and city leaders must take a much different approach to the problem, one that holds people accountable to the law whether they are homeless or not, if we are to stem this epidemic of violence and focus our resources for good.
Our streets are littered with needles and feces. They smell of urine and degradation. There is open drug dealing and underground markets in stolen property. Along with that, the increased violence is undeniable, and it is taking a disproportionate toll in Black neighborhoods. This is particularly true in the Fillmore, where many homeless people have begun to camp after being pushed out of the Tenderloin and downtown.
Two weeks ago, two people climbed onto the roof of the Third Baptist Church and used it as a shooting gallery for drugs, leaving only when the janitor chased them away. Just blocks away, at the another Black church, homeless people are siphoning off electricity, damaging the building and terrorizing the office staff. At other neighborhood churches, people have chained tents to the building, broken into the property and ransacked cars in the parking lots.
Just last week, we saw a most horrific example of this unchecked epidemic. James Spingola, a valued and beloved community leader and director of the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center in the Fillmore, asked two apparently homeless people to move away from the center’s entrance so community members could access its basketball court, tennis courts and children's play area. They violently attacked Spingola, beating him with a wooden plank so severely that he had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
This is not the first attack against a resident by individuals who are unhoused and violent. Every community, Black, Asian, white, Hispanic, LGBTQ+ and even the police, have been terrorized by the so-called “homeless” population. And no matter where they are taking place, these incidents are not the result of these individuals being homeless.
It is because our city’s approach to homelessness ignores the crime and violence that often go with it, confusing compassion with complacency. It’s time for the terror to stop and for both The City’s leaders and its residents to demand accountability from those who commit violence and vandalism, and make the streets unsafe while using homelessness as an excuse.
We must deal with this issue now.
First, we must have a comprehensive approach to caring for the homeless, not only shelter but also long-term mental health care as well as proven programs to address addiction and drug abuse. We also need peaceful, lawful policing, but also law enforcement that is as swift as it is just. We need to put an end to the violence against San Francisco residents and to the other crimes that have made it so people in many neighborhoods don’t feel safe going to the supermarket, the park or to church on Sunday morning.
Second, we must rethink and redirect the billions of taxpayer dollars we spend on homelessness programs. Today, much of that money is scattered among countless nonprofit organizations that collect a lot — but accomplish little. Their efforts lack proper oversight and coordination and waste money that could and should help the people who need it.
Most importantly, many city nonprofit “homeless” organizations do not involve the Black community, especially the Black faith community. The homeless population in San Francisco is 37% Black — compared to just 5% of The City’s overall population — yet to my knowledge few (or possibly no) major nonprofit organizations participating in the city’s homelessness efforts are Black-run.
Instead of pushing the problem onto historically Black churches and our neighbors in the Fillmore, The City should enlist the Black faith community to help lead the effort to deal with the problems of drug abuse and mental health that lead to homelessness.
The City has ignored the Black community, and the Black faith community, and has rarely engaged with or consulted us on treatment programs, homeless hotels or navigation efforts. And when The City does pay scant attention to the Black community, it underfunds local programs, such as Mother Brown’s Dining Room in the Bayview, which continue to struggle to serve our community.
This is not about whether we have compassion for the unhoused — we do. Our neighbors who have lost their homes due to drugs and mental health issues are struggling to survive with dignity and deserve our help. Providing them with opportunities for education and employment, especially Black people who have long been denied equality in opportunity, will go a long way toward righting the problem.
This also isn’t about whether The City is “soft on crime” or not. This is about holding people accountable. It’s not about jailing people for being homeless, it’s about taking action against those who are committing acts of violence, and developing a common-sense approach to those who have drug abuse problems or serious mental health issues. It’s not humane for us to let them live in squalor in our neighborhoods, nor is it fair to residents, children, seniors, businesses and tourists to have to worry about their lives and livelihoods.
Money alone isn’t the answer. If it was, San Francisco would have solved its “homelessness” problem years ago. We need action, not more talk and more useless nonprofit city-funded programs, if we are to improve the lives of all San Franciscans. Our unhoused neighbors need not just shelter, but our compassion and care and dignity — and that includes the dignity that comes with being held accountable for their actions and behaviors, as we do with everyone else in The City.