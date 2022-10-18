A couple of weeks ago, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on a study conducted by the nonpartisan California Policy Lab and the Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative at UCSF. The study offered a bleak, if somewhat unsurprising, accounting of the failings of the disjointed nature of San Francisco’s services and its ability to adequately provide for the most vulnerable members of our society.
As the executive director of Episcopal Community Services, San Francisco’s largest nonprofit providers of housing and services to the unhoused, the challenges presented by The City’s social services landscape are acutely familiar to me. Each day, ECS and our partners in the nonprofit and government sectors offer housing and supportive services to thousands of San Franciscans experiencing homelessness, with great success — more than 95% of ECS’ 1,800 supportive housing residents remain housed year over year, permanently ending homelessness for the overwhelming majority of those we serve.
San Francisco has made many critically needed investments in housing services, and we are grateful for it. Yet our efforts to serve the people with the highest needs — often those with complex health challenges — perpetually come up short.
The study found that unhoused individuals with substance-use issues and chronic mental and physical health struggles are “repeatedly cycling in and out of both the county’s health and criminal legal systems each year and represent a disproportionately high amount of utilization of these systems.” Most alarmingly, the study found that one in four people who used these systems at a disproportionately high rate died within 10 years.
We need to create direct connections between systems frequented by unhoused people and The City’s homelessness response system, including service providers. Far too many people flow into and out of San Francisco’s overburdened emergency rooms and jails without being connected to stable housing services and long-term treatment. Individuals who often have years, if not decades, of trauma, substance use, and chronic health issues simply cannot be expected to return to normalcy without sufficient resources and services. The effects of this disjointed system of services create barriers for vulnerable people, are burdensome to nonprofits, and are severely expensive for The City.
These challenges, however, are not insurmountable. While not an absolute panacea to the social ills that lead to chronic homelessness, there are three steps we can take that would improve our system.
First, we need to embed access to appropriate housing placements from institutions that feed into homelessness: carceral settings, short term psychiatric facilities and emergency rooms. This year ECS partnered with the San Francisco Pretrial Diversion Project and the Adult Probation Department to provide housing and supportive services to roughly one-third of people entering the criminal justice system who are experiencing homelessness. Ensuring people awaiting trial are housed and connected to services will enable them to effectively assist in their own defense, reducing recidivism and easing burdens on other facets of our system. Though in its early stages of implementation, this program has the potential to serve as a model for delivering services that support rehabilitation for unhoused individuals cycling through the criminal justice system without receiving proper care.
Second, we must invest in our people. The average pay for a case manager at ECS is $21 an hour — this is roughly equivalent to the average rent in The City, which in turn means that many of our employees are on the verge of homelessness themselves. In light of these challenges, The City has dedicated significant resources to increase case manager wages to $28 an hour. We applaud The City’s commitment while simultaneously recognizing that even this bold step pales against the backdrop of today’s economic environment of hyperinflation and regional housing affordability crisis. Wage parity is important, but we also need right-sized contracts with The City to ensure that we have the federally recommended staffing ratios required to provide the high quality of care our participants deserve. We need to take better care of the people who take care of people.
Finally, we need to encourage more nonprofit- owned permanent supportive housing. In master- leased properties, the financial responsibility for major repairs falls on The City, while the responsibility for executing such repairs is held by the master lessee. This conflux of competing interests makes for an ineffective management structure, whereas nonprofit building owners have a direct incentive to maintain properties. We need to capitalize on every opportunity to develop new, high-quality housing and leverage new funding streams, like Project Homekey, to rapidly expand supportive housing through acquisitions and renovation of existing buildings.
Nonprofit ownership is also effective in new construction, as it facilitates opportunities for innovation in aesthetics, design and service provision. This innovation is exemplified in our flagship supportive housing site located at 1064 Mission Street. Developed in partnership with Mercy Housing, 1064 Mission Street will feature supports beyond what is possible in a typical master-leased facility including a service center co-operated by the Department of Public Health and Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, a publicly available community open space, and a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen space and culinary arts workforce development program. This building will soon be home to 256 formerly homeless individuals, and I am proud of the incredible work of our staff and partners who made this project a reality. We know what works. What we need is scale.
Solving homelessness in a society riddled with deep and long-standing inequities and competing fiscal priorities may feel like a fool’s errand at times. The past few years have poignantly underscored the fragility of our system while reaffirming the need to act with precision and urgency.
Let me be blunt: There is no cure-all for the structural systemic deficits that led us here, yet there are concrete steps that can be taken today to improve outcomes for everyone in our community, housed and unhoused. The road ahead will be paved with newfound difficulties, but we can and must make progress. Lives hang in the balance.
Beth Stokes is the executive director of Episcopal Community Services, San Francisco’s largest comprehensive homelessness service provider.