Episcopal Community Services' Bishop Swing Community House

Episcopal Community Services currently has 1,800 residents in its supportive housing programs, including 134 people in its Bishop Swing Community House, located at 275 10th Street.

 Courtesy of Episcopal Community Services

A couple of weeks ago, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on a study conducted by the nonpartisan California Policy Lab and the Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative at UCSF. The study offered a bleak, if somewhat unsurprising, accounting of the failings of the disjointed nature of San Francisco’s services and its ability to adequately provide for the most vulnerable members of our society.

As the executive director of Episcopal Community Services, San Francisco’s largest nonprofit providers of housing and services to the unhoused, the challenges presented by The City’s social services landscape are acutely familiar to me. Each day, ECS and our partners in the nonprofit and government sectors offer housing and supportive services to thousands of San Franciscans experiencing homelessness, with great success — more than 95% of ECS’ 1,800 supportive housing residents remain housed year over year, permanently ending homelessness for the overwhelming majority of those we serve.

Beth Stokes is the executive director of Episcopal Community Services, San Francisco’s largest comprehensive homelessness service provider.