Perhaps our collective descent into fantasy and paranoia was inevitable. After all, there are only so many “isms” we can fight as a means of self-actualization and social mythmaking. America’s battles against fascism, communism and terrorism — righteous as they were — all had the added knock-on effect of galvanizing a significant portion of the country against a monolithic “big bad,” an amorphous, swirling threat that defined us by what we weren’t.
The rise of Donald Trump turned that calculus on its head. Like so many demagogues before him, Trump turned people’s ire inward, cleaving the body politic like a skilled butcher while his media enablers and congressional supplicants giddily cheered him on.
A substantial subset of Americans, fed a steady diet of toxic nonsense by the likes of Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and countless other political charlatans, now believes that the January 6 insurrection was a walk in the park, rampant voter fraud is real, Trump actually won the 2020 election and top Democrats belong to a secret cabal of pedophiles who drink babies’ blood.
Tens of millions of adults think that political violence is justified — for their side.
Is it any surprise that an unhinged man broke into the private home of the 82-year-old speaker of the house and attacked her husband with a hammer?
Well-wishes and official expressions of concern for Paul Pelosi are cold comfort coming from Republican officials that have routinely and repeatedly turned a blind eye to political violence, shrugged off Trump’s repugnant rhetoric and chosen to blast political opponents as people who “hate America” or want to “destroy our country.”
Political campaigns are a practice in drawing contrast, but does anyone believe that a bare-knuckled fight with Nancy Pelosi about marginal tax rates would produce the same level of social pathology we’re seeing today on the right?
The truth of the matter is that Nancy Pelosi is an 82-year-old mother and grandmother who has spent 35 years working relentlessly on behalf of her constituents and American families. One can argue with her ideology, or quibble with her priorities, but anyone with even a vanishing familiarity with her as a person could never question her motives.
The attacker had his sights on Speaker Pelosi, but her husband bore the assault.
Paul Pelosi, the quintessential, multi-generational San Franciscan, an omnipresent bearer of good will at important civic occasions and a rock-ribbed supporter of good works, cultural institutions and the arts in The City. A man unwavering in his support of his wife’s world-changing, barrier-breaking career. A man with the humility and confidence to burnish her shine without worrying about his own.
His reward for a life of generosity, civic pride and spousal devotion? Physical combat against a hammer-wielding conspiracy theorist half his age, intoxicated from the putrid brew served up by the likes of countless Trump acolytes and wannabes.
It is important to remember that Pelosis are family people, first and foremost, robbed of their humanity by a Manichean political movement that eschews reality at every turn.
In the political fever dream that has gripped the country, it’s not enough to disagree with Democrats about the optimal level of government intervention in the economy, or the contours of their preferred health care delivery system. The Trumpist soap opera only works with contemptible villains on the other side, so they manufacture them.
In a different era, the horrific home invasion and hammer attack on the octogenarian spouse of a top government official would be a moment for self-reflection among figures who have repeatedly and enthusiastically turned up the heat on an already combustible situation.
But after the events of January 6, the avalanche of threats against poll workers, the wretched rhetorical cesspool found daily at Fox News, Newsmax, OAN and Trump rallies, and the ongoing commercial success of C-student rage peddlers like Ben Shapiro and Charlie Kirk, the American right’s capacity for self-correction appears to be fully extinguished.
Enough is enough.
With principled Republicans at the national level in short supply and with their influence waning, the only available remedy is for middle-of-the-road, common-sense Americans to unite in the face of this looming threat and remove the demagogues, hate-mongers and cynical clout-chasers from their positions of power.
Will it happen? We’ll find out in 10 days.
