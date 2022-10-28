What We Know About the Attack on Nancy Pelosi's Husband

Police and FBI agents gather on the street in front of Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband, Paul, was attacked by an intruder.

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Perhaps our collective descent into fantasy and paranoia was inevitable. After all, there are only so many “isms” we can fight as a means of self-actualization and social mythmaking. America’s battles against fascism, communism and terrorism — righteous as they were — all had the added knock-on effect of galvanizing a significant portion of the country against a monolithic “big bad,” an amorphous, swirling threat that defined us by what we weren’t.

The rise of Donald Trump turned that calculus on its head. Like so many demagogues before him, Trump turned people’s ire inward, cleaving the body politic like a skilled butcher while his media enablers and congressional supplicants giddily cheered him on.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.