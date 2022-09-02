Tenderloin Covid

San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles.

The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the No. 1 excuse for gallerists fleeing is the same gripe atop every list of what ails The City: San Francisco is broken, disgusting and lawless. Who would want to make, buy or sell art in such an environment?

