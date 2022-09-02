San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles.
The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the No. 1 excuse for gallerists fleeing is the same gripe atop every list of what ails The City: San Francisco is broken, disgusting and lawless. Who would want to make, buy or sell art in such an environment?
In addition to presenting a factual description of the decline, the Times gave voice to an oft-heard defense by those who sniff something sinister in San Francisco’s portrayal. If only criticism could be muted from certain quarters, goes this argument, outsiders would have a better opinion of our lovely city.
Thrust into this role for the purposes of this article was a relative newcomer, Thomas Campbell, director of the Fine Arts Museums, who arrived in 2018 to guide the prestigious de Young and Legion of Honor.
“It has become the repetitive talking points of much of the press — and especially of some of the right-wing press — who like to see San Francisco as a failed liberal city,” he told the Times. “San Francisco is one of the most attractive places to live in the country. It’s really time that The City was more proactive in getting that story out.”
Campbell got something right: San Francisco is a failed liberal city. And just because that is a story blared from the unsavory platforms of right-wing media doesn’t negate the accuracy of the statement. A city overrun with homeless encampments, where police protect neither property nor pedestrians, where profoundly ill and drug-addicted people roam the streets screaming at no one in particular, is the epitome of failure. Moreover, it’s a city whose permissive policies are the antithesis of compassion, as the late Al Saracevic so passionately argued in The Examiner just a week ago.
That this is some kind of attention-seeking prank of spoiled right wingers — as Gil Duran convincingly argued recently, also in The Examiner — misses the point. Because an ex-drug dealer promoted a photo of schoolchildren picking their way through an open-air drug market in the Tenderloin — which, yes, was amplified by clickbait, right-wing media — doesn’t change the fact that schoolchildren are forced to pick their way through an open-air drug market in the Tenderloin. The message isn’t negated by the messenger: Right-wing bros who are obnoxious trolls can still be correct.
Plenty of centrist and liberal San Franciscans agree with arguments the naysayers are making. They don’t need to pore through homelessness data or to understand the nuance of drug enforcement or to go deep into the dysfunctional mayor-supervisor-district attorney-police finger pointing to know what their own experiences tell them.
Campbell, the museum director, surfaced another canard — that above all, San Francisco has a public relations problem. I came up against this repeatedly when I was reporting a feature article, “Can San Francisco Be Saved?” for Fortune Magazine, immediately before the pandemic lockdown in 2020. Local officials were mistrustful that yet another national journalist was going to give The City a black eye. (Never mind that I’ve lived here for two decades.) If only the media would focus on what’s good about San Francisco, we’d all be better off.
That sounds comforting, but it’s wrong. To conduct better PR is to paper over The City’s problems. Sure, we can talk about the many great things about San Francisco. And indeed, the successful “I Love New York” campaign began in the late 1970s in response to how awful things had become there. But I’d rather see us honestly and forthrightly fix our problems and only then tell people how great The City is.
It’s worth stepping back to analyze the perspectives of the wishful thinkers who’d like to blame conservative haters for The City’s bad reputation. Some are optimists: San Francisco’s abundant virtues simply outweigh its regrettable faults. Others are paid to cheerlead. I don’t blame Campbell for playing the poor hand he was dealt, having arrived in 2018 from New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. He chose to leave the world’s commercial and cultural capital for a once-quirky regional outpost in rapid decline; now he must sell his decision.
Another contingent sees nothing amiss because it is in their financial interest to do so. I’m thinking here of the vaunted “city family,” the group of city employees, contractors, commission members and their dependents who would have to acknowledge their culpability for problems they refuse to admit. Put differently, if something were truly wrong then the people in charge would be to blame; better to scapegoat some loathsome loudmouths for spreading a false narrative.
San Francisco has an image problem because it has real problems. Imagining a different reality won’t change the facts on the ground.
Adam Lashinsky is a freelance journalist in San Francisco. He has covered Silicon Valley for 25 years, and most recently was executive editor of Fortune Magazine.