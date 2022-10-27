Photovoltaic panels installed by a community solar developer on warehouse roofs in Perth Amboy, N.J., March 22, 2022. Gov. In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Community Renewable Energy Act, which will enable more Californians than ever to participate in community solar and energy storage programs.
The San Francisco Sunset Reservoir Solar project is a 5-Megawatt system, one of the largest municipal solar projects in the country. Completed in 2009, the Sunset District project tripled San Francisco’s solar output at that time.
Tony Cenicola/The New York Times
On Sept. 16, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Community Renewable Energy Act — a pivotal bill enabling more Californians than ever to benefit from and participate in community solar and energy storage.
This comes on the heels of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which extends existing clean energy tax credits and creates new incentives to accelerate a market-based, clean energy transition. This one-two legislative punch will reshape energy access and offer a clean energy pathway to the 45% of Californians who rent their homes, 70% of whom are considered low-income.
Community solar is an electricity purchasing program, usually within a specific geographic area, in which residents, businesses or other customers can receive credits directly on their utility bill for electricity generated by solar panels at an off-site array. This is typically structured through subscription-based programs that credit electricity generated from the solar project back to subscribers’ electricity bills.
Community solar is not yet widespread in California or the U.S. — about two gigawatts have been installednationally between 2006 and 2020, enough to power less than a million homes. But when scaled, the electricity sharing approach particularly benefits renters, people living in multifamily residential buildings and those without a viable rooftop for hosting solar. In many ways, community solar is the “Goldilocks” of solar deployment: large enough to capture economies of scale of larger solar farms, while able to offer direct benefits to subscribers (and utilities) and democratize solar energy.
To make the energy transition more democratic, cities from Denver to San Antonio to Washington, D.C., are designing and launching community solar programs on areas ranging from large rooftops of schools or stadiums to parking lots to closed landfills.
In a recent RMI report on community solar, we highlight six approaches that create a more sustainable, equitable and cost-effective energy future. For example, community solar projects can help accelerate investments in electric vehicle charging locations to support adoption of EVs in California and increase access to clean backup power during grid outages and extreme weather. Community solar projects can even help finance covered parking and shade to reduce urban heat islands in vulnerable communities.
California’s recently approved legislation already embraces two community solar elements: energy storage and energy equity. The legislation encourages community solar and storage projects by incentivizing the value of the electricity at the time when it is delivered to the grid. This is important because energy storage can help balance the grid by storing renewable energy until it is most needed by Californians. When supply is low and demand high, the value of this electricity increases.
California’s new law also advances equity by requiring at least 51% of subscribers to qualify as low-income. And the timing could not be better. California’s community solar market is likely to be supercharged by the Inflation Reduction Act, which not only extends and enhances tax credits for solar and energy storage but also rewards clean energy projects in or serving low-income communities (most likely through a community solar project). You don’t need a telescope to see how these state and federal stars are aligning.
Now comes the opportunity for local decision makers, solar developers, community organizations and even utilities to invest in community solar and prepare for tomorrow’s more local, distributed energy grid.
While electric utilities have often been reluctant to embrace distributed solar, this is the moment they should integrate community solar into their business models and plan for their mutual benefit. Rather than lose electric customers to third-party energy developers or households installing their own rooftop solar, utility leaders could retain customers by designing and deploying their own community solar programs — and make it easy to account for on their customers’ bills.
Plus, community solar systems are more efficient to build and manage on the distribution grid than those on individual households and buildings — making such a project a “Goldilocks” for utilities as well. Utilities (and community choice aggregators or CCAs) could even structure projects to complement electric vehicle charging infrastructure build-out and prepare local electric grids for a more electrified future.
Looking ahead, local leaders should make permitting easier, help advertise the benefits of community solar to the public, consider opportunities to integrate with parking facilities, and even consider purchasing energy or guaranteeing subscriptions from these projects themselves to meet clean energy goals. San Francisco has already gotten started, creating a Community Solar Sponsor program to help get the word out.
The challenges of realizing a just energy transition during this time of climate crisis are many. Community solar should be a central part of the solution. Let’s design, deploy and scale it in San Francisco and everywhere to support a more resilient and equitable clean energy future.
Matthew Popkin is a manager at RMI (formerly Rocky Mountain Institute) focused on community solar and innovative land reuse for clean energy; he lives in Longmont, Colo. Zack Subin is a senior associate at RMI working to transform energy and urban systems for a zero-carbon future; he lives in San Francisco, Calif.