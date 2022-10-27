On Sept. 16, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Community Renewable Energy Act — a pivotal bill enabling more Californians than ever to benefit from and participate in community solar and energy storage.

This comes on the heels of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which extends existing clean energy tax credits and creates new incentives to accelerate a market-based, clean energy transition. This one-two legislative punch will reshape energy access and offer a clean energy pathway to the 45% of Californians who rent their homes, 70% of whom are considered low-income. 

Matthew Popkin is a manager at RMI (formerly Rocky Mountain Institute) focused on community solar and innovative land reuse for clean energy; he lives in Longmont, Colo. Zack Subin is a senior associate at RMI working to transform energy and urban systems for a zero-carbon future; he lives in San Francisco, Calif.