Washington, D.C. — It is terrifying to imagine what would have happened if the mob had gotten its way.
“BRING HER OUT! BRING HER OUT HERE!” demanded an angry woman, as a menacing crowd tried to push its way through a row of Capitol Police officers and into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.
“WE’RE COMING IN IF YOU DON’T BRING HER OUT.’’
The scene was among the haunting images shown for the first time during the House January 6 Committee’s opening hearing Thursday evening, along with a gallows erected on the Capitol grounds, crowds chanting “Hang Mike Pence,’’ and a mob ascending the stairs to Pelosi’s office ominously calling out: “Nan-cy, Nan-cy, Nan-cy.’’
Evidence presented during the primetime hearing destroyed the myth that this was just a group of overzealous whack-a-doodles having a good old time, donning silly outfits and taking selfies after a fiery speech by President Trump. Videos show a mass of unhinged, misguided loons, worked up into a righteous and rabid frenzy.
The Committee will make the case over the coming weeks that Trump himself is responsible. He did, after all, repeat lies about election fraud to fire up the rioters, tell them to fight if they want to preserve the country and suggested he’d be joining them. Then, after retreating to the White House, he watched the violence play out on television, ignoring advice from aides who told him to put an end to it.
Given Trump’s history of avoiding consequences, it hard to imagine him paying much of a political, let alone a criminal, price. Yet his involvement — whether he poured the gasoline, lit the match or simply pointed others toward the flames — is a vivid reminder of a danger Pelosi warned of more than a decade ago.
In 2009, the night President Obama outlined his health care plan to a joint session of Congress, Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina cried out when Obama declared, truthfully, that undocumented immigrants would not qualify for Obamacare.
“You lie!’’ Wilson yelled, shattering the chamber’s gentile decorum.
The tortured look on Pelosi’s face — she was seated behind Obama on the podium — demonstrated how out of place such an outburst was.
It was hardly the Capitol’s worst breach of protocol. In the 1850s, Massachusetts Senator Charles Sumner delivered a speech supporting Kansas’ admission to the nation as a free state, characterizing one opponent as a “noise-some, squat and nameless animal,’’ and another as taking up an “ugly mistress…. the harlot slavery.” The insults prompted another South Carolina congressman, Preston Scott, to charge into the Senate chambers with a cane and beat Sumner so thoroughly he spent the next two years in the hospital.
After the Obama-Wilson incident, Pelosi warned that strong words by angry politicians can touch off violent reactions from those less in control of their behavior. In a rare public display of emotion, Pelosi became emotional as she recalled the murderous events in San Francisco City Hall in November 1978, when former supervisor Dan White shot Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.
“I have some concerns about some of the language that is being used, because I saw this myself in the late 1970s in San Francisco, this kind of rhetoric,’’ Pelosi said, fighting back tears. “It created a climate in which violence took place. I wish we would all curb our enthusiasm in some of the statements and understand that some of the ears that it is falling on are not as balanced as the person making the statements may assume.’’
Pelosi herself is no stranger to invective. She has called President George W. Bush “unfit” to be commander in chief, Trump “morbidly obese’’ and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy “a moron.’’
But that’s different than selling coffee mugs, as one company does, with Pelosi’s face centered in a rifle’s crosshair. Or McCarthy joking at a fundraiser in Tennessee that when Pelosi hands him the Speaker’s gavel it will be “hard not to hit her with it.’’ Or Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, asserting on social media that Pelosi is guilty of treason, “and it’s, uh, it’s a crime punishable by death.’’
It's dangerous when those in power use such language. And even more so if they are rewarded for it.
Dawn Bancroft, who ran a cross-fit studio in Doylestown, PA, was among those who entered the Capitol on January 6. Donning a MAGA hat, She took a video selfie of herself and a friend in which she says: “We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin’ brain, but we didn’t find her,’’ according to an affidavit filed by federal authorities.
Federal authorities took the video seriously enough to charge her. Republicans responded differently. Last month Bancroft ran — and won — a primary to become a GOP Committeewoman.
January 6 is what happens when leaders don’t curb their hatred.