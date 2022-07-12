On Monday we got a glimpse of the future in a picture of the most distant past. One of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope is humanity’s longest and most sensitive exposure of the sky. It reveals light from stars at the dawn of the creation of galaxies more than 13 billion years ago — a time before ordinary galaxies like the Milky Way existed, when the universe was poised to undergo a flurry of chaotic activity assembling galaxies we know today.
The Webb was designed to see back in time, and back in time it has gone. The images unveiled by the White House Monday let us see farther and therefore earlier in time than any before. Astronomers will use many more images like this to discover just how the objects we call stars and galaxies first emerged from the detritus of the Big Bang.
Galileo was the first to make an instrument that extended the power of the human eye to study the heavens. His modest telescope revolutionized our understanding of the solar system in its first year of use, confirming beyond any doubt that the sun was at the center of the then-known cosmos, as predicted by Copernicus. Galileo's telescope revealed mountains on the moon, just like on the Earth, showing it to be another Earth-like object. And through the newly discovered moons around Jupiter, he extended the notion that bodies orbited other bodies besides the Earth — a discovery that would lead Newton to his theory of gravity several decades later.
It was the telescope that made these discoveries possible. Ever since Galileo, astronomers have been making more powerful telescopes revealing more and more detail about the cosmos to make cosmology a science with testable predictions.
The Webb is the latest of these great achievements. We can expect many new discoveries to emerge in the next few years as the telescope is put to its tasks. It is the beginning of the next chapter in science. And like the Hubble Space Telescope 30 years ago, the JWST promises to engage humanity and advance science through its easily viewed images that everyone can understand.
The Webb was designed to see back to the era of the first stars, a time just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang, when the universe suddenly lit up with the light from newly born stars. Monday’s image also used a trick to extend its reach by looking at an enormous cluster of galaxies and using the cluster’s gravitational field as a lens to simulate a second telescope for greater magnification than what Webb alone has.
A close look at the image shows small, distorted objects that look like they are being viewed through a fishbowl or crystal ball. These gravitationally lensed galaxies have their light concentrated so that we can see them even farther away than the way they would appear without the lens effect. It is also a striking confirmation of the predictions of Einstein’s general theory of relativity, predictions of gravitational lensing that can be confirmed by anyone who views such an image.
Like Galileo’s first telescope, the James Webb should revolutionize many other areas of astronomy besides the study of the early universe. Its sensitivity to very long wavelength infrared light — wavelengths more than 20 times what is seen by the human eye — is ideal for observing cool objects like extra-solar planets. The telescope is sensitive enough to study the spectral distribution of cool light at very high spectral resolution, allowing it to look for the sharp spectral features of molecules like water, oxygen and methane in the atmospheres of planets similar to the Earth.
Astronomers hope to see these signatures as signs of atmospheric chemistry that would result from life on the planets. The oxygen in Earth’s atmosphere is produced almost entirely by its cellular and plant life — indeed, the oxygen would not last more than a few million years without constant replenishment by life — and it is one of life’s signatures that could be seen in planets orbiting nearby stars. The Webb’s long wavelength ability to penetrate the veil produced by dust between the stars should let it peer into the center of the Milky Way and other galaxies to study the massive black holes that reside in the nucleus of almost every galaxy.
When I saw this first image, it sent a little shiver down my spine, the same feeling I had when my team unveiled the Hubble Ultra Deep Field in 2004, an observation I commissioned when I was the director of the Space Telescope Science Institute. The UDF was the culmination of 1 million seconds of exposure with the Hubble Space Telescope. It was the deepest picture of the universe at that time. It took us back to an era when galaxies as we know them today did not exist. The Webb has now taken us to an era when even stars did not exist. As a young astronomer in the 1970s, I never dreamed we would have the ability to push science this far; it is astonishing to see it happen in my lifetime.
The James Webb Space Telescope is a remarkable technical tour de force. Launched into an Earth-synchronous orbit 1 million miles away, it has taken hundreds of engineers and scientists 20 years and $10 billion to create an observatory as a pinnacle achievement of an advanced society. Its purpose is aspirational but not practical: The mission is one of pure intellectual striving to satisfy our curiosity about our origins and place in the universe. Like the great observatories before it, the Webb will not disappoint. It will provide great insights for many years to come.