Aerial view of the center of UC Berkeley. The University of California is the largest landlord in California, controlling nearly 150,000 beds in university housing, but many students cannot afford rooms, especially in expensive markets like Berkeley.

We are now entering our third week of the largest strike in the nation — a strike that has all but shuttered UC’s 10 campuses and the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Each of the 30,000-plus workers who are walking picket lines has their own story as to what brought them to this place. But overall, issues of equity, decent compensation and housing affordability have animated the effort.

As a result of the strike, post-docs and academic researchers have already reached tentative agreements on key concerns, showing that the UC can afford to pay its workers fairly. The UC must now do the same for the remaining 36,000 workers on strike, who are still waiting for a serious proposal on issues like wages.

Matthew Tauzer is a Ph.D. candidate in the UC Berkeley Department of Economics

